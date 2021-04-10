Can it be five years since Jeff Bianchi’s last major-league baseball game?

Actually, it’s going on six. Bianchi, the former high school All-America shortstop from Lampeter-Strasburg High is 34 years old.

He doesn’t look it, though. He remains lean and angular and as at-home in a baseball uniform as a cowboy does in boots and a Stetson.

It’s an L-S uni again. Soon it’ll be a Lancaster Barnstormers uni.

A baseball lifer has come home. After 12 years in the pro game as a player and scout, Bianchi will be the Barnstormers’ hitting coach when the season begins next month.

“I’m just excited to be back in Lancaster, and have baseball back in Lancaster,’’ Bianchi said Wednesday. “It should be fun.’’

Bianchi spent 2012-14 as a utility infielder with the Milwaukee Brewers. He did one season with the Boston Red Sox in ‘15. From then through last year, he worked as a scout with the Brewers.

Somewhere in there, he developed a relationship with Ross Peeples, the Barnstormers’ manager. Neither man is sure when they met. There was a Bible study. There were informal workouts and bull sessions at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

“We have never worked together,’’ Peeples said Friday. “But, knowing him, there’s an integrity about him that you can see in the way he carries himself.’’

Bianchi was the Gatorade Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year in 2005, when he hit .516 with 15 home runs, 48 runs scored and 48 RBI and played shortstop for an L-S team that won the Class AAA state championship.

He was ready to accept a scholarship offer to N.C. State until the Kansas City Royals chose him in the second round of the June draft, and offered a $690,000 signing bonus.

He spent 12 years playing, and then four working for the Brewers, three scouting the minor and major leagues and, last year, touring the country looking for amateur talent and helping the team prepare for the draft.

Bianchi’s wife is also an L-S grad. The couple has three children, ages two, four and six. It was time to get off the road.

“My wife’s been with me since the beginning, and she’s been amazing,’’ he said. “It takes a special woman to be a baseball wife. That said, we wanted to be a part of baseball but still have some flexibility.’’

There were job possibilities, in and out of baseball. There was some talk of a role with USA Baseball; Bianchi had played for the United States in the 2015 Pan-Am Games.

Peebles was offering him home. He offered him the hitting coach job in January, although it was only finalized about six seeks ago.

Until spring training begins May 15, Bianchi is a volunteer assistant at L-S.

He has never been a hitting coach.

The irony there is that hitting kept Bianchi from having a long big-league career. His career “slash numbers,’’ are .215 batting average, .250 on-base percentage and .281 slugging percentage.

The irony of that irony is that when he got to play every day for sizable stretches he hit like A-Rod, .408/.484/.745 for the Royals in the Arizona League right out of high school, .429/.537/.667 for a brief stint in the same league before sustaining an injury the following year.

In 128 high-A and AA games in 2009, Bianchi hit over .300 with 29 doubles, 22 steals in 28 tries, 74 runs, and 70 RBI. He hit .305/.361/.368 in AAA before being called up to The Show, with Milwaukee, in 2012.

“I’m not going to try to ‘fix,’ anybody right away,’’ Bianchi said. “I’m just going to try to learn each player and try to figure out, whether its mechanics or just approach, whatever it is, help them to get back to where they want to be.’’

“It’s really just another set of eyes,’’ Peeples said. “It’s watching a swing, a situation and being able to break it down.

“He’s not too far away from playing at a high level. The guys know that.’’

When the Barnstormers’ franchise began in 2003, almost every club in the Atlantic League had a recognizable big-league name - Tommy Herr, Bud Harrelson, Sparky Lyle - as manager and face of the team.

Bianchi may bring a little of that back this summer.

“I don’t know why he wouldn’t,’’ Peeples said. “A hundred percent - he’s a guy people can connect to.’’

“I’ve seen a lot of excitement from family and friends,’’ Bianchi said. “It’s been encouraging to me to hear that. We’re excited to have baseball back in Lancaster.’’