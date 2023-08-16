When the Banks family decided to attend a Lancaster Barnstormers game on July 20, there was a lot more on their minds than baseball.

They would be going to their first ballgame at Clipper Magazine Stadium since losing their patriarch, Derek, to COVID-19 in January 2022. Derek Banks, a huge Barnstormers fan, often shared that passion for the team with his family.

Returning to the ballpark brought the family peace, said Brandie Banks, Derek’s widow.

Shortly after arriving that July night, she and her three daughters, Evelyn, Olivia and Macy, were approached by team employees.

“Two girls approached us and said, ‘Hey, we’d like to upgrade your seats,’” she said.

Banks then began crying. “Nobody knew ... this was our first game back since having Derek there,” she said.

In their first ballgame following Derek’s death, the Banks family enjoyed a night behind home plate at Clipper Magazine Stadium thanks to the heartfelt moment.

Since moving from California to Pennsylvania around 10 years ago, the family’s interest in baseball has grown immensely.

In the Golden State, they didn’t go to many games, but after discovering the Barnstormers, that quickly changed.

“We absolutely adore it,” Banks said. “It just had a little hometown feel and we fell in love.”

For many years, it was one of the family’s favorite ways to spend a spring or summer night.

So after Derek died, it was hard to go back for a while.

“It was a little bit difficult walking in, because the feelings of when we’d go as a family of five come back,” Banks said.

The seat upgrade came at a perfect time for a grieving family and they spent their evening watching the Barnstormers win 8-6.

Getting a seat upgrade meant a lot more to them than just being closer to the action — it meant feeling closer to a lost loved one.

They attended another game later in the summer where Banks’ daughters threw out the ceremonial first pitches.

“It ... feels right again,” Banks said.