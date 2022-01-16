“Robo-ump,’’ was put to sleep last week.

Don’t expect Lancaster Barnstormers’ manager Ross Peeples to deliver a eulogy for the automated ball-and-strikes system used in the Atlantic League the past two seasons.

“I’m fine with it,’’ Peeples said. “To be honest with you, I agree with it. In my dealings with it, there were a lot of headaches.’’

Major League Baseball and the Atlantic League, which includes the Barnstormers, have an ongoing partnership involving experimental rules changes designed to increase the game’s pace and entertainment value.

Two such experiments, the robo-ump and moving the mound/pitching rubber back a foot, to 61 feet, six inches, were axed Thursday. Still under consideration for MLB are the “double-hook’’ (requiring a team that removes a pitcher from the game to also change its designated hitter), limiting mound visits, a pitch clock, a universal DH, limits on defensive shifts, etc., etc.

Moving the mound/rubber back was an eccentric move to begin with. It was put in play halfway through the 2021 season, allowing the AL to compile data comparing the first half to the second.

It simply didn’t make any difference.

“The data we had showed the two halves were really, really close,’’ Peeples said, meaning there was little change in offense, balls put in play, etc., between the halves. “If anything, moving it back seemed to favor the pitchers a little bit, which was not the idea.’’

The robo-ump probably isn’t dead. MLB ballparks are already equipped with more sophisticated ball-tracking technology than the Trackman system the AL was using.

Peeples said the system came with a steady stream of issues.

It broke down completely at PeoplesBank Park in York, home of the Revolution, last summer, and the Revs played without it for two weeks.

“If I was MLB,’’ Peeples said, “I think I’d have said, ‘This is not worth it.’ ’

There may be nothing more to see here. On the other hand, …

The collective bargaining agreement between MLB owners and players ended Dec. 2. The owners locked out the players that day, creating the sport’s first labor impasse since 1994-95.

Thursday of last week, the same day as the robo-ump announcement, MLB and the union met for the first time in 43 days. The union was reportedly disappointed by a proposal MLB brought to the meeting, and no follow-up talks were scheduled.

Rules changes are not necessarily subject to collective bargaining. The commissioner can, in theory, put changes in place on his own, although current commissioner Rob Manfred has said he’d rather not act unilaterally.

The players’ union has been quiet about the rules changes. The players don’t appear to have a strong, unified position on any of them.

Still, some of the changes could impact labor-management issues. The robo-ump would negate the skill of catchers’ framing pitches, for example. A universal DH (in both the American and National Leagues) could increase the market value of older players whose athleticism, and thus defensive value, has waned. It could even lead to a call for increased roster size.

The players’ lack of a strong position on any particular rules change could be an advantage in negotiations.

“Sure, we’ll give you a pitch clock, if you give us a shortened free-agency clock.’’

“Want the robo-ump? You got it, if it gets easier for us to be arbitration-eligible.”

You get the idea.

Except that Manfred, in a press conference Dec. 2, said that, in proposing a new agreement with the players, “We did not make any specific rule-change proposals.

“We are in the process of still evaluating changes, and frankly, based on the discussions at the table, we saw it as another contentious issue and tried to put it to one side in an effort to get to an agreement on the theory that we could deal with it midterm of the next agreement.”

In other words, let’s fix the money first. Then we’ll get back to trying to fix the game.