The 2023 Barnstormers are a persistently injury-plagued baseball team, a truth that is starting to manifest itself on the scoreboard. Again.

Lancaster (16-23) dropped its fifth straight Friday, losing 5-3 to the Charleston Dirty Birds at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The current skein immediately followed a stretch of eight wins in nine tries, during which the Barnstormers were starting to stir memories of last season, when they got well in early July and rolled all the way through late September and the Atlantic League championship.

“I imagine that (memory) helps, for the guys who were here last year,’’ manager Ross Peeples said. “Like I’ve said, the biggest thing right now is we’ve got to get guys healthy.’’

The litany: Centerfielder/leadoff man Shawon Dunston, a key piece, remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and complications. Infielder Trace Loehr had been out for two weeks with a hideous gash on a knee from crashing into a concrete support piece while making a diving catch May 27. Catcher Chris Proctor broke his thumb at York Thursday.

The return of regular outfielder Ariel Sandoval from a hamstring problem Friday ended a stretch of about two weeks in which the same nine position players played every day.

“What we could really use is a day off right now,’’ Peeples said.

They’ll get one Monday, at which point they’ll have played 13 straight days.

The current slide began with back-to-back bullpen meltdowns in Southern Maryland and York, the first a 10-9 loss thanks to an eight-run Southern Laryland ninth inning.

That’s partly why Peeples stayed with starting pitcher Dominic DiSabatino Friday through a first inning in which Charleston got a double ripped to right, a two-run homer by Telvin Nash and then a shot to center that the Barnstormers’ Melvin Mercedes ran down inches from the fence.

Peeples admitted that DiSabatino was on the brink in the third after Dwight Smith’s solo homer, another deep drive to center and then a hit batsman.

“He was on the verge there, but then he got us some quick innings. He kept us in the game,’’ he said. “It was a pretty good pitcher’s duel there for a while.’’

The Barnstormers had just one hit through five innings, but had scratched out a run in the third on a passed ball, an error and Mercedes’ sacrifice-fly RBI.

In the sixth, Mercedes doubled, after a walk by Yeison Coca, and both scored in a left-side ground out and a passed ball.

Suddenly it was 4-3, with stealing a win a real possibly.

Instead Charleston, which has the league’s worst record (13-28), got a key run in the ninth. The key element was a leadoff double on a fly ball that was lost in the outfield, followed by an RBI single by Smith, who went 3-for-5 with a homer, two runs and two RBI.

Lancaster led off the ninth with a walk, but nothing followed.

“If it’s (a one-run game) there, it’s a different deal,’’ Peeles said. “Maybe we bunt, maybe we move the runner, …’’

The series with Charleston continues Saturday, a 6:30 p.m. start with righthander Nile Ball (2-1) starting on the mound for the Barnstormers.