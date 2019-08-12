Anyone who’s been to a street hockey rink in Lancaster at some point over the past four decades probably has a Don Krow story.

Krow, who lives in Mountville, has been involved with youth hockey programs, as a coach and as an official, for the last 38 years.

A longtime substitute teacher in the Penn Manor School District, Krow spends his weekends coaching and officiating street hockey games for the East Petersburg Inline Hockey League. Last September, the league honored Krow’s service, naming the rink “The Krow’s Nest” and also attaching Krow’s name to the trophy awarded to the adult league’s highest-level champion.

First car: “1960 Chevrolet Biscayne. It had the wings in the back and everything. I showed a video to the kids the other day when I was subbing, and it had the car in it. I said, ‘There’s the first car I owned,’ and they laughed.”

Favorite subject to teach: "History."

What got you into hockey? “When I was a kid, there were hardly any games on television. One year, I got one of those table hockey games where you twist the guys. That actually got my interest. Then I saw a couple games on TV, went to Hershey, and I loved it. I still have the program from the first Hershey Bears game I went to.”

Desert island album: “Abbey Road.”

Favorite concert: “The Who. I saw them twice. The second time, Lynyrd Skynyrd opened up for them, and they weren’t big yet.”

Best hockey-related memory: “I used to enjoy taking teams to Niagara Falls for street hockey tournaments.”

Favorite meal: “I just like the old cheeseburger and fries.”

Best hockey player you’ve ever seen: “Bobby Orr. He was great. I didn’t like him at the time, but I admire him. I also saw Gordie Howe play when he was 50. He was with Hartford.”

What do you enjoy most about being involved in the community? “I enjoy being around kids. I’m still subbing, and it keeps me active. It keeps me going.”

Book recommendation: “Walden. I like Henry David Thoreau a lot.”