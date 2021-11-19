With an appearance in the NCAA Division I field hockey championship game hanging in the balance Friday, No. 5 Maryland and No. 9 Liberty found themselves at an impasse.

Heading into the afternoon’s second overtime in a game featuring a pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League alumnae — sisters Brooke and Emma DeBerdine of Maryland and sisters Maddie and Lexi Hosler of Liberty — the score was a 2-2 deadlock.

In the end, it was Liberty that came through with the decisive goal with less than two minutes left on the clock.

The Flames’ Kelsey Heltzel sprinted down the field, putting Maryland in a two-on-one defensively, then slotted the ball across to the left side to forward Charlotte Vaanhold, who took a rising shot that found the back of the Terrapins’ net to seal a 3-2 win in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and earn Liberty a spot in Sunday’s 1 p.m. national championship game.

The Flames will meet Northwestern, a 2-1 winner over Harvard in OT Friday.

Scoreless after 30 minutes of play, just a few minutes into the third quarter, Manheim Central grad Maddie Holser of Liberty made a long outlet pass to senior defender Jill Bolton. Bolton drew Maryland goalie Noelle Frost out of the cage, side-step around Frost and fired a shot into the right side of the goal to give Liberty a 1-0 lead.

Toward the end of the period, Liberty’s Vaanhold caught her own rebound off Frost and beat the goalie on the second attempt to stretch Liberty’s lead to 2-0.

But Maryland responded quickly. With less than a minute left in the third, junior Emma DeBerdine, a Penn Manor grad, sent one of her four shots on the day at the Liberty net. It got deflected and flew into the air, only to find midfielder Bibi Donraadt in front of the cage.

Donraadt tracked the ball at its highest point and deflected the shot past Liberty goalie Irigoyen Iritxity to trim Liberty’s lead to 2-1 heading into the final 15 minutes.

Maryland stayed aggressive, and with less than five minutes to go in regulation, the Terps earned a penalty stroke. Freshman forward Hope Rose was able to fire a shot into the left side of the cage past Iritxity and force overtime.