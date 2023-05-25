In the end, the night belonged to High Point.

With the host Rockers and the Lancaster Barnstormers deadlocked at 1, Dai Kang Yoh snapped the tie with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday, and High Point ran off to a 6-1 win to complete a three-game sweep of the Barnstormers.

The win was High Point skipper Jamie Keefe’s 1,000th managing in the minor leagues.

Lancaster got its lone taste of offense in the top of the first, as Andretty Cordero notched an RBI single to right field. However, the Stormers wouldn’t put another runner in scoring position until the eighth, and then couldn’t capitalize.

Still, the Stormers’ Jacob Lemoine (1-2) preserved Lancaster’s 1-0 lead through five innings.

The sixth was a different story.

Lemoine walked John Nogowski to start that inning and balked him to second. Zander Wiel then doubled to left to tie the game at 1-1. The Rockers chased Lemoine after he issued a walk to Ben Aklinski.

Things didn’t improve for Lancaster. The Stormers called Brian Marconi out of the bullpen, but the lefty walked Ben Taylor to load the bases. He was able to strike out Ryan Grotjohn, but Yoh them touched him for a two-run single to left.

The Stormers had a chance to get themselves back into it in the eighth, as Trace Loehr and Melvin Mercedes singled off right-hander Kyle Barraclough. Yeison Coca dropped a sacrifice bunt, but Barra-clough fanned Cordero and Kelly Dugan to get out of trouble.

An error by Loehr opened the way to High Point’s three-run eighth against Andrew Lee. Grotjohn’s triple into the right-field corner drove home the first two runs, and Yoh’s sacrifice fly capped the scoring.

Taylor Guerrieri (1-1) threw a scoreless sixth to pick up the win.

Lancaster will now next travel to Gastonia to open a four-game series against the Honey Hunters at 6:35 p.m. Friday.