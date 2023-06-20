The Coachella Valley Firebirds beat the Hershey Bears 5-2 Monday night in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals. The Firebirds win ties the series 3-3. The championship will be decided in Game 7, Wednesday at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Bears took a 1-0 lead just 1:33 into the game. Joe Snively sent a pass from the right side into the slot for Connor McMichael who jammed the redirect past Firebirds goaltender Joey Daccord for his fifth goal of the postseason. Lucas Johansen added a secondary assist.

Coachella Valley captain Max McCormick tied the game with a power-play goal at 10:10 when, on the back-hand, he shoveled the puck over the shoulder of Bears goalie Hunter Shepard at the front of the net.

The Firebirds took a 2-1 lead at 12:01 when John Hayden knocked in the rebound of a shot from Ryker Evans.

Coachella Valley went up by two at 16:52 of the first when Cameron Hughes won a footrace and shelved it past Shepard.

Beck Malenstyn pulled Hershey back to within a goal early in the second period when he made his way up the left side and drove the net before stuffing his fourth of the playoffs past Daccord at 3:28, with Riley Sutter and Logan Day assisting.

The Firebirds restored the two-goal advantage at 11:50 of the frame with a power-play score when Kole Lind snapped a shot from the left circle on the rush past the glove of Shepard to make it 4-2.

Lind scored again at 3:57 of the third period when he banged home a pass from Alexander True. That spelled the end of the night for Shepard, as he would be replaced by Zach Fucale in net.

The Bears pulled Fucale for an extra attacker with just over five minutes left in regulation, but Hershey was unable to narrow the deficit.

Wednesday Watch Party

The Bears will host a Watch Party at Giant Center for Wednesday's Game 7. Doors open at 9 p.m. with puck drop at 10 p.m.

Notes

McMichael's goal which opened the scoring, was the Bears first road goal of the Finals. The Bears were shutout in Palm Desert 5-0 and 4-0 the first two games of the series.

McCormick's goal ended a stretch of 93:10 that Shepard had not surrendered a goal, dating back to Game 4.

Shots finished 28-22 in favor of Coachella Valley. Shepard went 17-for-22 for the Bears in the loss, while Fucale stopped all six shots he faced in relief; Daccord went 20-for-22 in the victory for the Firebirds.

Hershey was 0-for-2 on the power play, while Coachella Valley went 2-for-4.

The Bears are 14-6 in the postseason while the Firebirds are 15-10.

The home team won has every game of the series.

It will be the 12th time the Calder Cup Finals will be decided in a Game 7, the first since 2018 (Toronto defeated Texas), the fourth involving the Bears, and the first for Hershey since 1963.