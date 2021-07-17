Lightning struck multiple times during the LNP Midget-Midget Tournament championship game on Saturday.

The first led to a two-hour weather delay.

The second was Mountville's Alex Henriquez-Collado crushing a walk-off home run to secure the championship trophy in extra innings.

"It feels really amazing," Henriquez-Collado said of his game-winning heroics. "I couldn't be here in the eighth inning unless my teammates scored all of those runs."

Mountville won the LNP title in dramatic fashion, beating Donegal by a score of 6-5 in eight innings at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy.

Saturday's game had just about everything. Home runs, solid pitching, drama and of course, the weather delay.

Mountville enjoyed a 5-2 lead for the majority of the game, and needed every single one of those runs once the sixth inning rolled around.

Meanwhile, Donegal had been looking for that one big moment offensively all game, and found it in the top of the sixth.

Donegal first baseman Tommy Hairhoger led off with a walk, then stole second base and came around to score on a base hit from third baseman Bryan Hemcher to make the score 5-3.

Logan Stough followed Hemcher in a big way: He took the first pitch he saw and sent it out of Kunkle Field.

The one-out, two-run blast gave Donegal the boost it had been looking for all game, and the teams were suddenly knotted at 5-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

That was when the game became a race against Mother Nature. Ominous clouds from afar were creeping closer to Kunkle Field.

Three pitches into the bottom of the sixth inning, the game entered what became a two-hour delay as lightning and heavy rain threatened what was a classic of a ballgame.

Once the storm abated, the grounds crew at Kunkle Field worked vigorously to get the field ready once again to finish the fantastic game.

When play resumed, Donegal was able to escape the bottom of the sixth, and the game headed into extra innings.

Donegal went down in order in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the frame, Mountville's Wilder Long reached on a base hit, becoming the potential winning run. He made his way to third, and all Mountville needed was to move him one more time.

However, Donegal was able to get out of the jam as Mountville's Landon Charles grounded out into what was a very close play at first.

In the end, though, Donegal couldn’t recapture the offensive magic it had in the top of the fifth, and had just one baserunner in the last two innings.

And then lightning struck again.

Henriquez-Collado, one of the tournament's best hitters, drilled a one-out solo homer over the left-field fence in the bottom of the eighth to end the game, and the tournament.

It was a well-played game from both teams.

"These kids are awesome," Donegal coach Josh Nissley said. "When we were up against it, they stepped up. I'm just super-proud of this group."