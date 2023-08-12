Hempfield rising senior Ella Wolfe wins USA Triathlon National Championship Olympic Distance race

Countless hours of training and buckets of sweat have accumulated for Ella Wolfe in what is now Year Four of her training for and competing in triathlons. With all she’s given to the sport, Wolfe has high expectations for herself on race day. But it’s more with executing in the race and not much putting pressure on herself in where she’ll place.

“Where I finish in a race doesn’t matter,” the rising Hempfield High School senior said. “It’s a part of my life but it’s not who I am. … The only expectation I put on myself is getting the most out of myself. I know the feeling of finishing and knowing you didn’t give all that you had. It’s the worst feeling ever.”

It’s why Wolfe said she didn’t feel any pressure Saturday morning in the moments before a gun fired to signal the beginning of the USA Triathlon National Championship Olympic Distance race in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday morning.

Wolfe, 17, was the fastest female finisher, crossing the line in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 45 seconds. It’s a new course record and 37 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Wolfe is believed to be the youngest winner in the event’s history.

“I knew with a mile left I was only in front by 30 seconds,” Wolfe recalled. “There was no room for slowing down. I had to book it. Once I got into the finishing shoot I was in a lot of pain but I was very happy. It was awesome.”

Wolfe shed 10 minutes off her time in the same race from a year earlier. It’s why she said she would have come away happy regardless of her placement. The gold medal was just the icing on top.

“She’ll tell you regardless of the result she wants to execute to her full potential,” Andrew Yoder said. “She is satisfied having done that. We put a lot of focus in this race to get it right. We got it right.”

Yoder, a Hempfield alum, is the founder of the Lancaster-based Yoder Performance triathlon group. He’s been training Wolfe since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic took away the tail end of Wolfe’s 2019-20 winter swim season. She stayed active by joining her mom, Sarah, who was already a member of the triathlon group.

Ella Wolfe has shown promise in triathlon since she began competing. Two years in, a disappointing finish in the first triathlon of the 2022 season sent her and Yoder back to the drawing board.

“She had a good winter of training going into that race and went in there expecting to crush it,” Yoder recalled. “She had a tough race. It didn’t go as expected. She told me she didn’t feel effi-cient. It wasn’t a reflection of her training. You start wondering what’s going on here?”

Yoder and Wolfe have since tweaked her training. Though they were reluctant to reveal the ex-act tricks of their trade, it essentially boils down to a few things. One is testing the limits of her intensity in each discipline (swim, bike, run), which in turn has allowed her to know when to in-crease her pace during training and thus has made her faster overall. She has also learned to pull back on some training days, instead of pushing herself to max capacity in every workout.

“So if it’s humid and hot, my pace will slow down but I’m still doing the same work,” Wolfe said. “That was a big relief for me. I’m not destroying myself six times a week.”

During the heart of the triathlon season in the spring and summer months, Wolfe will often squeeze in two workouts a day. The spring months also include school and homework - she’s a straight-A student. In the summer months school is replaced with a pair of part-time jobs.

The workload might sound exhausting to some teenagers, but Wolfe has trouble sitting still.

“It’s one of my weaknesses,” she said. “I have trouble relaxing.”

In 2014, USA Triathlon got enough colleges to sign on in getting women’s triathlon to be consid-ered an emerging sport. From that point, at least 40 schools needed to officially sponsor wom-en’s triathlon as a varsity sport by 2024 in order for it to fall under the banner of the NCAA.

To date, forty-two schools have added women’s triathlon,

“Women’s triathlon will be in full swing (in college) in 2024,” Wolfe said.

It should aid Wolfe, who wants to compete in triathlon in college, where she’d like to study dietet-ics and nutrition. Her performance last weekend should rocket her to the top of many prep re-cruiting lists of college coaches.

In the meantime, Wolfe will continue to compete for Hempfield in cross country in the fall and track & field in the spring - she placed third in the 1,600-meter race at the Lancaster-Lebanon League championships last spring.

Wolfe will stick to a triathlon training regimen during the fall and spring. That comes as a learning lesson from last fall, when she stuck with just running during the cross country season and ended up injured. It explains why she finished 18th in the L-L cross country championships in 2022 after placing in the top seven of the races in 2021 and 2020.

“I’m excited to race cross country. It’ll be my last year. I’m not running cross country in college,” she said. “So I don’t have that pressure.”

As long as she gives every ounce of effort, where she finishes in a race won’t matter.