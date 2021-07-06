A last step still remains for Donegal alum Chelsea Halterman and Hempfield alum Caroline Marines to officially solidify their spots as twirlers on the Penn State Marching Blue Band. But more than likely they’ll be twirling baton on Beaver Stadium’s grass field come September as two members of the Blue Band’s twirling team.

“I always wanted to be on the line at Penn State,” Halterman said.

“I’m from a huge Penn State family,” Marines said. “I feel like I’m just making my whole family proud by doing this.”

Halterman and Marines are products of the Mount Joy-based Paula’s School of Baton, which is in its 36th year of existence.

Marines and Halterman both first picked up a baton as children at Paula’s through an open house event. Halterman was three years old when she began, Marines was seven. They haven’t played any other sports since then.

But they’ve put in countless hours to get to this point, with baton classes at least three days a week, in addition to teaching a class to youngsters on another day, plus the tasks of juggling a school day and homework.

Asked where the work ethic they’ve developed has come from, Marines and Halterman pointed to wanting to perform well for their baton teammates.

It’s here we should mention Paula’s School of Baton founder and operator, Hempfield alum Paula McAdoo.

“We require them to be on a team,” McAdoo said. “You might be the best on the team, but you’re only as good as your weakest teammate, which is where Caroline and Chelsea have excelled. They’re wonderful leaders.”

McAdoo’s studio has produced several talented twirlers over the years.

“I’ve had students who have twirled at Purdue, Clemson, Central Florida,” McAdoo said.

A former Penn State Marching Blue Band feature twirler - coined Blue Sapphire - Rachel Reiss attended Paula’s School of Baton until she was about 13 years old.

Recent Manheim Central grad Jenna Smith will be twirling at Shippensburg this fall.

For Halterman and Marines, both applied to Pittsburgh and Penn State, both ultimately deciding on the latter.

“What’s unique about Penn State is you actually have to be committed to the school in order to audition,” Marines said.

Each baton twirler to audition with Penn State had to submit a two-minute audition video to Blue Band majorette coach Heather Bean in March.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the auditions were virtual.

“This year they gave us music and a list of tricks we had to pattern and create our own routine that had all those routines with the music they gave us,” Marines said.

Shortly after submitting that two-minute audition video, Halterman and Marines learned they were invited to the Penn State Marching Blue Band camp this August.

“We’re going to the final round of auditions,” Marines said. “It’s not official but it’s intended that everyone they selected will be on the team.”

Halterman and Marines are among 10 twirlers who have been invited. Of those 10, just four are incoming freshmen.

Since April, those 10 twirlers have been meeting bi-weekly on Zoom.

“Every two weeks they give us skills,” Marines said. “We have to record ourselves doing them and send that video to the coach. We’ve already started that process.”

Since the marching bands at Donegal and Hempfield do not have twirlers, the lone experience for Halterman and Marines twirling at a football game came three years ago, when a team of twirlers from Paula’s School of Baton performed at the 2018 Citrus Bowl in Florida.

“That’s one of the things that made Caroline want to twirl in college,” mother Tracy Marines said. “Then you realize Penn State can hold twice as many people. It’s nerve-wracking. ...This will be an interesting experience for them.”

The check-in date to dormitory rooms on the Penn State campus for Halterman and Marines is Aug. 16. The first Blue Band practice will be later that day.

“Right now I’m super excited,” Halterman said. “I’m sure the nerves will kick in when I’m actually twirling at a game.”