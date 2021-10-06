Hempfield alum Becca Hayes is only about three months removed from winning a half Ironman for the first time in her career.

She took another leap forward last weekend when she was the first female to cross the finish line at the Ironman Indiana. It was the first time Hayes, 38, competed in a full Ironman competition, consisting of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run.

To top it off, her performance qualified her for next year’s 2022 World Championship Ironman in Kona, Hawaii.

“It’s crazy,” Hayes said of the accomplishment. “ It’s a reflection of coach, too. I never wanted to do this distance.”

The coach is fellow Hempfield alum Andrew Yoder, owner of Yoder Performance, a local triathlon group that has quadrupled in size since Yoder founded it four years ago.

It’s around that time Yoder first recruited Hayes to be a part of his team. Up to that point, Hayes had competed in countless marathons and triathlons. The first time she competed in a half-Ironman came in 2018, at Lake Placid, New York.

Hayes won her first half-Ironman in September, at the 70.3 Musselman in Geneva, New York.

Along the way, Yoder had been pushing Hayes to try a full Ironman.

“I’ve always tried to communicate to her the preparation required is not as intense as she thinks it would be,” Yoder said. “Becca always downplays herself. It’s a great trait, but it also limits her because sometimes she doesn’t believe in herself.”

“I didn’t think my body would hold up,” Hayes said. “I didn’t want to commit to something and fail. I was afraid of committing and having to walk the last half. Or have my legs lock up.”

What put Hayes over the top is the fact eight other Yoder Performance members were also competing at Ironman Indiana.

“If I was going to do this distance, these are the people I wanted to try it with,” she said.

Hayes was the 24th female coming of the water portion of the race. She was in third place coming off the bike. She took the lead midway around the 13-mile mark of the 26.2 running portion (the distance is equivalent to a marathon).

It’s then Yoder, on a bike, caught up to Hayes to inform her she was in front.

“I’m hurting,” Hayes replied.

“Everybody else is hurting, too,” Yoder said.

Those words were enough to give Hayes the jolt she needed.

“Yeah, I’m hurting,” Hayes recalled. “My legs are hurting but they’re just sore. It’s not like I got a pulled muscle or anything that is keeping me necessarily from moving. Mentally I could push through that and keep going.”

Along with Hayes, West Hempfield Township resident Sarah Wolfe and East Hempfield Township resident Katie Yoder also qualified for the Ironman World Championship with stellar performances in Indiana.

The 2022 World Championship is scheduled for next October.

“I believe she (Hayes) can go to Kona and contend in her age group,” Yoder said. “She has all the skillset and the work ethic to do it.”

“He (Yoder) instilled in me all along that this was my distance,” Hayes said. “To finish and get on the other side, hug it out and say, ‘You were right,’ is just awesome. ...you never know what your body can do until you put it out there.”