This is about a Twitter account - Random Lancaster County Athletes - that does not support a crusade or even a meme.

It is neither edgy nor strident. It never approaches 280 characters, and advocates for nothing beyond simple, quiet recognition of its subjects.

Its creator doesn’t aspire to celebrity or influence. He doesn’t even want us to know his name.

“Just want it to remain authentic and neutral,’’ he said, by Twitter direct-message, when This Space contacted him.

“Don’t really want people coming up to me at games,’’ was the more practical reason for anonymity he gave when we spoke on the phone.

The inspiration is Random Philadelphia Athletes, which pops up on Twitter once in a while with photos of Phillies and Eagles and Sixers, your basic Chad Durbins, Thomas Robinsons and Matt Schobels.

RLCA, which debuted April 11, has proved to be more expansive and eclectic. Entry No. 1 was an antique-looking, black-and-white photo of a man wearing a slight smile and track-and-field jersey reading, “Lancaster.’’

Kevin ShafferOffensive LinemanNFL: Falcons, Bears & Browns (2002-2010)[Conestoga Valley High School] pic.twitter.com/I83yR1pTsr — Random Lancaster County Athletes (@LancRandomAth) May 23, 2022

So he got the first one exactly right.

That’s all there is to RLCA: a photo, or in a few cases a video, and a spare, bare-essentials caption. Yet it’s oddly satisfying, to see an entry pop up on your feed or to scroll through.

Almost all the photos are good in their own way, but the best of them are old black-and-whites featuring bony basketball players in nerdy eyeglasses or football players in stylized shots from old-school game programs, comically posing or diving at the camera.

Occasionally you learn things. Did you know that the first African-American student at F&M, Sumner Bohee (1946-50), was on the school’s football, basketball and track teams? Did you know that a Lancaster Countian, Alex Diaz, is part of the Brooklyn Nets’ halftime show-dunk team?

Pro wrestling, rowing, mountain climbing, handball and roller derby are represented. The two ex-Millersville baseball teammates, Tim Mayza and Chas McCormick, who recently faced each other in a pitcher-hitter matchup in the major leagues, get a dual entry.

Very unlike Twitter generally, RLCA is a snark-free zone. I was telling Barnstormers’ manager Ross Peeples about the feed and Peeples’ own entry the other day, and he asked, “What’d he say about me?”

That’s how used we’ve gotten to social media being about a “take.’’

So far, Mr. RLCA has editorialized (sort of) only once, claiming that some local high school kids who worked for Zero Gravity Basketball at an event at the Nook did not receive pay they were promised.

“We celebrate all Lanc County athletes - we advocate for them too!’’ he wrote.

The posts have kept coming, up to 116 in 48 days through Saturday, some of them obvious (Johnny Weir, Nick Scott), some less so (Jim Kessler, who played bocce in the 2017 Lancaster Senior Games).

Some brand names, like Tommy Herr and Jim Furyk, haven’t shown up yet. No on Jerry Johnson to this point, yes on Jerry’s daughter, Lancaster Catholic guard Jeriyah.

Whether intentional or not, RCLA has not yet featured a coach. My guess is, yes, intentional.

Mr. RLCA says he has no regular posting routine. He isn’t shooting for once a day or a week. He finds his material by Internet-surfing when he has free time. Sometimes his son helps.

What qualifies him for this is the only credential that matters.

“I’m a sports fan,’’ he said over the phone. “I go to a lot of games. I’m going over to Spooky Nook right now.’’

No ground is being broken here. No minds are being blown. The aim is no higher or lower than to make you smile.