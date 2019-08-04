Practice and great mentors were the perfect combination for a quartet of county bowlers to earn their path into the Lancaster United States Bowling Congress Association’s Hall of Fame at the annual awards banquet in the Paradise Fire Company on Saturday.
With a combined total of 16 decades in the sport, Tracey Fritz, Kirk Goodling and Eric Montgomery were inducted for superior performances, while Donna Gribble received the honor for meritorious service to the sport.
“We are excited to accept these four inductees for their unique contribution to the sport,” Hall of Fame chairman Neal Vital said.
Fritz, 60, of Lancaster, who averaged 196 competing in 15 years of local tournaments, said that her journey began with her father, Fred Reber.
“When I was 8, he would take me to the lanes to practice making the 10-pin,” she recalled. “After I was able to make that, we would work on other basics.”
Fritz said her father would drive her four hours to New York for a tournament then, became her cheerleader and coach.
“Bowling became my identity,” she said.
She won the Lancaster City-County Scratch Doubles in 1982 and 1988, and scratch singles tournaments in 1988. Fritz also rolled a perfect game and posted a career high series of 772.
Goodling, 55, of Landisville, who notched more than 20 perfect games, rolled one of them on the Professional Bowling Association tour.
In 1997 his 244 average was the highest in the county and fourth-highest in the nation. He duplicated the feat in 2000.
One of his career highlights was coaching the Lampeter-Strasburg High School bowling team to a Lancaster-Lebanon League section title in 2008 and qualifying for the state championships.
“Growing up in the 1970s, I got to watch the pros and the great county bowlers. I learned that practice and repetition was the key to success,” said Goodling, who joined his brother, 2018 inductee Keith, in the Hall.
He added that he would practice up to 100 games a week at Rocky Springs, sometimes until his thumb “would blister and bleed.”
He had a county high series in 1982 and 1984, with his highest series being 833.
Although Gribble, 67, of Ronks, served on the LUSBC board for 34 years, her commitment to the sport goes far beyond that.
She worked as a director at the state and national level for eight years.
One of Gribble’s commitments has been to the junior program and coaching with the Conestoga Valley High School team.
“I love watching kids progress in their bowling and seeing them grow into young adults,” she said.
Gribble credited the late Edie Miller, who led her into her volunteer work in the sport, as a role model.
She also volunteers extensively — with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, as a Sunday school teacher, cooking for a high school football team, and serving as financial secretary and driver for the Ronks Fire Company.
Montgomery, 51, of Ephrata, who had the county’s high average (243) in 2013, notched the county’s high series (877) in 2017, which tied the county record with Troy Lint.
His late father, Glenn Montgomery, had the biggest influence on his bowling career.
“I grew up in Dutch Lanes, which my dad bought in the ’80s. Working there became my first job, and continues to be my job, today,” said Montgomery, now the proprietor of the lanes.
He noted that his father, by example, gave him goals to achieve.
Montgomery’s highlight in the sport was capturing the 2014 state team scratch/handicap title with a record-breaking total of 3811.
He also enjoys working with junior bowlers.
“It’s the satisfaction of seeing the ‘aha moment’ when the young bowlers truly understand and get the point you’re teaching them,” he said.