Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket is shown as lendendary football coach Dick Vermeil speaks during the interview before his speaking engagement at the Northern Lancaster Chamber dinner inside Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square in Lancaster Thursday May 18, 2023.
NFC Championship ring is shown as lendendary football coach Dick Vermeil speaks during the interview before his speaking engagement at the Northern Lancaster Chamber dinner inside Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square in Lancaster Thursday May 18, 2023.
Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket is shown as lendendary football coach Dick Vermeil speaks during the interview before his speaking engagement at the Northern Lancaster Chamber dinner inside Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square in Lancaster Thursday May 18, 2023.
Lendendary football coach Dick Vermeil poses with Liz Ackerman, Executive Director of Northern Lancaster Chamber, at the Northern Lancaster Chamber dinner inside Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square in Lancaster Thursday May 18, 2023.
Liz Ackerman, second from right, is checking out the table with the guests before the guests arrive at the Northern Lancaster Chamber dinner inside Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square in Lancaster Thursday May 18, 2023.
NFC Championship ring is shown as lendendary football coach Dick Vermeil speaks during the interview before his speaking engagement at the Northern Lancaster Chamber dinner inside Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square in Lancaster Thursday May 18, 2023.
Lendendary football coach Dick Vermeil poses with Liz Ackerman, Executive Director of Northern Lancaster Chamber, at the Northern Lancaster Chamber dinner inside Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square in Lancaster Thursday May 18, 2023.
Legendary NFL coaching great Dick Vermeil is no stranger to Lancaster County — particularly Ephrata, where he used to work as a spokesman for D&E Communications and remains friends with many from the area.
He returned to the county earlier this month, speaking to a crowd of about 350 people at the Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce dinner at the Lancaster Convention Center.
These days, you can find Vermeil at his cabin in southcentral Pennsylvania, spending time with his wife of 67 years, Carolyn, his family, or the numerous friends who stop by.
“In 1984, my wife and I bought 100 acres in Chester County, and when we got that paid off, ended up building a log home on it,” Vermeil said. “And each year you stay, you become more ingrained in it. Our kids started having grandchildren. Pretty quick, this family has three. This family has four, and then you start feeling like you are in an atmosphere you don’t want to leave because your kids are there.”
It was the place where the former Philadelphia Eagles boss — a coach with 126 career victories and a Super Bowl championship — got news from one of the players he coached, Kurt Warner, that he was headed to Canton, Ohio.
Last summer, Vermeil was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.
“When I saw (Warner) coming up, I knew I had made it, and it was so overwhelming,” Vermeil said.
Vermeil has not left Pennsylvania, despite hailing from a small town in California wine country.
“It is the people,” Vermeil said. “They are tough. But once you earned their respect and credibility, they are very loyal even though they are mad at you. They sort of treat you like their kids, where they scold you, and love you. Then I had the ability to buy that property for $3,400 an acre. When does that happen anymore? Plus your friends and your kids. I wanted to enjoy my grandkids now and my family. It grows on you.”
Advice from another legend
He spoke about his path to Canton — never speaking of himself first — the Eagles’ job, what the players and coaches he worked with meant to him, and even how legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden influenced his career.
“His philosophy,” Vermeil said of Wooden, was “when you are really young, you haven’t developed a philosophy yet. You are gaining new experiences. You are maturing, gaining wisdom. But here you are talking to a guy loaded with wisdom and experience.
“Coaching is coaching, and leading is leading. So I invested time in him,” Vermeil added. “I would bring him to talk to my coaching staff and watch him run practices. It really helped me in a lot of ways, and no one did it better than him. He proved that. He really positively influenced me and gave me the foundations to think.”
Wooden also gave him advice that put him in position where Leonard Tose, then-owner of the Philadelphia Eagles, flew to Los Angeles and wooed him to Philadelphia. Earlier that year, after recruiting, Vermeil was walking down the hall, and Wooden stopped to ask ask why he looked downcast.
“I said, ‘Coach, we just lost three or four really good players to USC,’” Vermeil said. “(Wooden) said, ‘USC is always going to get them kind of players. Don’t worry about them. Just worry about making every player the best he can be, and everything will turn out right.’”
Lendendary football coach Dick Vermeil poses with Liz Ackerman, Executive Director of Northern Lancaster Chamber, at the Northern Lancaster Chamber dinner inside Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square in Lancaster Thursday May 18, 2023.
Lendendary football coach Dick Vermeil poses with Liz Ackerman, Executive Director of Northern Lancaster Chamber, at the Northern Lancaster Chamber dinner inside Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square in Lancaster Thursday May 18, 2023.
