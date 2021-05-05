Ephrata’s Craig Kliewer bagged a big prize on the senior amateur circuit when he won the Warner Cup, considered a major championship within the Golf Association of Philadelphia, Monday at The Springhaven Club in Wallingford.

Kliewer shot a one over-par 71 and beat Bill McGuinness with a par on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff.

He also beat a field of 97, including many familiar senior-am names.

Kliewer played the first six holes three over par and then recovered, dramatically, by holing a 7-iron for an eagle on the par-4 seventh.

Then he birdied the eighth and thought, “Now I’m in the game.”

He stayed in it, and birdied the 16th, before making bogey at the 18th. So did McGuinness, forcing the playoff. Kliewer won it with a regulation par - and a break when his second shot nipped a tree and caromed to safety - on the par-5 eighth.

Kliewer, who plays out of Lebanon Country Club, won the Lanco Senior for the third time last year. He won the 2019 Lanco Scramble with his son Alan, with whom he has also won three GAP Father-Son championships.

Seniors coming to region: It’s still hard to process that the U.S. Women’s Open is coming to Lancaster Country Club in 2024. For an appetizer, the U.S. Senior Open is coming to Saucon Valley, the terrific club near Bethlehem, in June of 2022.

Tournament officials announced ticket plans and spectator amenities Monday, some of which are reminiscent of the 2015 Women’s Open at Lancaster.

There will be a “19th hole,’’ premium area, surrounded by the Saucon Old Course’s 16th, 17th and 18th holes, that will include golf simulators, a putting green, festival seating, live music and food and beverage options.

Tickets go on sale June 15. Early Bird pricing: $135 for a weekly gallery pass, the same price as when Hale Irwin won the Open at Saucon in 2000; and $225 for a weekly pass to the 19th hole, which includes general admission to all tournament rounds.

Early bird pricing is available from June 15-July 31. The tournament will be played next June 21-26. For more information, go to ussenioropen.com/2022.

Vital stats: File away the name of Matthew Vital, 15, of Bethlehem.

Vital broke the course record with an eight under-par 62 in a Philadelphia Junior Golf Tour event at Reading Country Club April 17.

Reading C.C. has existed for 98 years. Byron Nelson was the pro there in the 1930s. The course record had been held by Sam Snead.

Vital birdied 16, 17 and 18 en route to a five under 31 on the back nine. He won the event by 14 shots despite playing up an age group, against 16-18 year-olds.

Vital won the 12-13 division Drive, Chip and Putt competition in 2019 at Augusta National, making a 30-foot putt on Golf Channel and being congratulated by Bubba Watson and Condoleezza Rice.

The Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour begins June 10 at Overlook. Highlights of the tour’s nine events include the George Crudden Memorial June 16 at Four Seasons, and the season-ending Tour Championship July 30 at Lancaster Country Club.

Players age 9 through high school are eligible. Registration is open at www.lcjgt.com. The full schedule and other information are on the website.