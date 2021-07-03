Melvin Mercedes was getting in some not-at-all-remedial work Thursday.

This was in the batting cage underneath the first-base bleachers at Clipper Magazine Stadium, about 90 minutes before the Lancaster Barnstormers would play the Long Island Ducks.

Mercedes was turning the underhand tosses of hitting coach Jeff Bianchi into one fierce line drive after another buried in the netting of the cage or banging off its frame.

Blake Gailen, the Barnstormers’ veteran number-three hitter, emerged from the clubhouse to watch and advise. All three men occasionally made mini-swings or mimicked various hand or shoulder or lower-body positions, like serious golfers at the range.

By the time the session was over, Mercedes was covered in sweat.

He was hitting .380 at the time, with a .504 on-base percentage. He had reached base in 29 of the Barnstormers’ 30 games. A switch hitter, his average was .393 against left-handed pitching and .377 against righties.

Not exactly coaxing himself out of a slump. He did mention working on handling pitches on the inner half of the plate while still, “doing my thing out here,’’ on the outer half.

“It’s just fine-tuning,’’ Bianchi said. “His approach has been phenomenal.’’

He’s not alone. The Barnstormers have scored 251 runs in 32 games, just under eight per game. They’re hitting .292 as a team with a surreal .399 OBP.

The team OPS (on base plus slugging percentage, a good overall shorthand number for offense) was .886 as of Thursday. The Phillies’ Bryce Harper’s OPS is .881. The Houston Astros lead the majors at .797.

Ross Peeples, the Barnstormers’ manager and team architect, assembled a roster, heading into the season, that appeared to have pitching, speed and hitting, arguably in that order. It also appeared veteran enough to hedge against being gutted by major-league organizations.

The pitching shortage in pro baseball under the big leagues couldn’t be outsmarted. Lancaster’s entire starting rotation was signed and moved on essentially before the season started.

“There were a lot of pitchers in the league that got signed early,’’ said Gailen, 36, who’s played parts of six seasons in the AL. “That’s a lot of legit triple-A arms that are no longer in the league. A lot of bullpens have just crashed.’’

What remains in Lancaster is a veteran-heavy lineup professional enough, and experienced enough, to take advantage.

Either that or Bianchi, the Lampeter-Strasburg grad and ex-big leaguer, is the best hitting coach of all time.

“It’s not that,’’ Bianchi said. “It’s the way these guys work at it and help each other, like you just saw (in the cage, with Mercedes).

“I don’t know everything and I can’t see everything. What you get is another set of eyes. I love the way guys are helping each other. There’s no ego on my part. There can’t be, because we’re all in it together.’’

Outfielder Alejandro de Aza is hitting .357 with a .920 OPS. Outfielder Trayvon Robinson is at .299/.888. Infielder/DG Kelly Dugan is hitting .351 with a .446 on-base and .959 OPS.

Gailen hasn’t gotten hot yet, but he still has a .420 OBP and 23 runs batted in. Third baseman Blake Allemand has a .906 OPS and has scored 32 runs.

Which brings us to Caleb Gindl, who has simply been the AL’s best player. He leads the league in home runs (12), runs scored (36) and RBI (30). He’s hitting .331 with a .434 on-base, and .686 slugging, for a Ruthian 1.120 OPS.

Gindl is a leadoff man, an un-Ruthian 5-foot-9, although he’s built like a running back (as are Mercedes and Gailen).

Still, the power, including a record-smashing streak of eight home runs in seven days from June 20-27, is a bit of a surprise.

“I try to get ahead in the count, get a pitch I can handle, and do something with it,’’ he said. “The difference for me (has been) trying to take a few more chances than I usually do on the long ball.

“The power surge, that’s something that’s new for me, for sure. I wouldn’t say it’s so much in your swing. It’s how you think.’’

Clipper Magazine Stadium, expansive to left and left-center but with a short porch in right, is a factor. Gindl, Gailen, de Aza and Dugan are lefty hitters, Mercedes, Allemand and Robinson switch-hitters.

“(Gindl) and I had a conversation, a couple years ago, about playing in this park,’’ Gailen said. “His first year here, he hit a ton of balls to left that would have gone out of most parks. A lot of it is barrel angle, getting your barrel out there to hit to right. He’s done a really good job of figuring that out.’’

Gindl turns 33 next month. He teaches kids hitting in the offseason and hopes to make the big leagues, some day, as a hitting coach. He went into this season thinking it would be his last.

“You say that, but then you go on a tear like this,’’ he said. “You think you still got it. You think, ‘I’d like to play til I’m 60.’ ’’