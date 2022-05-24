The Barnstormers’ recent stretch of torrid hitting is suddenly and utterly over.

The pitching staff of the Gastonia Honey Hunters, maybe the best in the Atlantic League, had a lot to do with that Tuesday.

Lancaster lost 2-1 to the Hunters in the first game of a home stand at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

“That’s how this series is going to be,’’ Barnstormers’ manager Ross Peeples said afterward. “That’s why they’re in first place.’’

The Barnstormers, who had won four of their last five and eight of 12, pitched at a high level and fielded immaculately and at times brilliantly. But they managed just five hits, and only two baserunners after the fourth inning.

Gastonia (20-8) had only three hits, although they managed to score twice in the third inning thanks to back-to-back doubles by Jack Reinheimer and Joe Rosa.

Starter Nile Ball gave his team a solid six innings, and relievers Tyler Sullentrop, West Tunnell and Josh Graham more than held up their end.

It was a tight balgame, at 2:36, the Barnstormers’ fastest nine-inning game since the pandemic.

But the Barnstormers’ only run came when Kelly Dugan walked and stole second - a bulky first baseman, Dugan doesn’t exactly feature base-stealing - and was singled hime by Colton Shaver, who went 2-for-4.

“We out-hit them, and I thought we played very well defensively,’’ Peeples said. “That’s another thing about this series, we’re probably going to have to manufacture some runs. It’s not a good time for us to be low on pitching.’’

That’s the overarching story right now. The Barnstormers are a different team than the one that piled on the bus for York May 17.

Peeples is working with just 21 healthy bodies. Relief pitchers Tyler LaPorte, Scott Shuman, and starter Dominic DiSabatino are down with injuries, although Peeples said DiSabatino could make his next scheduled start, which could be as soon as Friday.

Three other players have left the team: outfielder Connor Lien, DH/OF Mark Zagunis and reliever Marc Rzepczynski.

Lien told Peeples he was leaving because he wasn’t playing enough. The next day, DH/OF Mark Zagunis and reliever Marc Rzepczynski, in the big leagues as recently as 2018, left the team to attend to family issues.

Lien promptly signed with York. If Zagunis had talked to Peeples before Lien did, Lien would likely still be a Barnstormer.

There is good news. Last week, Peeples acquired a difference-maker in outfielder/leadoff man B. J. Boyd, who made his Clip debut Tuesday.

Boyd, 28, was with the Barnstormers last season until he signed with the Minnesota Twins as the team was boarding the bus to their season-opening games in North Carolina.

He’s gone 8-for-18 since joining this year’s club in North Carolina last Monday.

“He probably means everything to us,’’ Peeples said. “He brings a threat. He can run, hit, play some D, … definitely a big plus.’’

Boyd hit .319 with a .923 OPS at Wichita, the Twins’ Class AA affiliate, in 287 plate appearances last year, earning a 26-game promotion to AAA St. Paul.

“We’ll see how long we get to keep him,’’ Peeples said.

The Barnstormers scored a combined 29 runs in consecutive wins over the Wild Health Genomes in Lexington, Ky. last Friday and Saturday.

“We tore it up (in Lexington),’’ Peeples said. “It’s been fun to watch. I feel like we’re getting better, and we’re starting to put together a total game.’’

The series with Gastonia continues Wednesday, lefthander Augie Sylk on the mound for Lancaster vs. left Jerry Keel, who’s 2-0.