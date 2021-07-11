The Gastonia Honey Hunters beat the Barnstormers 7-4 Sunday behind what must have been - considering the opponent, the ballpark, and the slow-pitch-softball-like offensive numbers the Atlantic League has been spitting out - one of the best pitching performances the AL has seen this summer.

A.J. Merkel, 25, a righthander whose highest level of baseball before this season was Division II Oklahoma Baptist University, allowed three hits and two runs and struck out 11 in seven innings.

The 11 Ks are a season high for Lancaster

Merkel’s ERA is now 5.51. He started the year in the bullpen for Gastonia, but he threw 100 pitches Sunday, 67 of them strikes.

“He pitched a great game,’’ Lancaster manager Ross Peeples said after his club fell to 20-21. “He did a good job of mixing his pitches and staying ahead in the count, and that’s pretty much the opposite of what we did.’’

Gastonia’s Boog Powell (not that Boog Powell) led off the game with a double off Lancaster starter Cody Boydstun, in what would prove to be Boydstun’s first rocky start since arriving in Lancaster last month.

Boydstun walked three of the next five Hunters he faced, with singles from Manny Tapia and Manual Geraldo mixed in, and Gastonia led 3-0.

Boydstun also walked two in the third, but seemed to be settling in two outs later when he yielded a home run to right by Tapia. And then a bomb to center to Jake Skole. And then another bomb to right-center by Geraldo.

Back-to-back-to-back home runs, allowed for just the second time in Barnstormers history, and on just four pitches.

It was 7-0, a lead Merkel wasn’t giving up.

Cleuluis Rondon homered for Lancaster, and Anderson De La Rosa went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

“We didn’t play with the energy we needed to today,’’ Peeples said. “We definitely have a lot of room to get better.’’

It’s logical to think they can. Second baseman Melvin Mercedes, hitting .365 with a .978 OPS, has been with his wife, who gave birth to a child last week. Infielders Kelly Dugan (hip flexor) and Blake Allemand (back) are nursing injuries.

That leaves just three infielders on the roster, counting first baseman/outfielder Blake Gailen, and a catcher, Anthony Peroni, playing third base. The makeshift line has hurt offensively and defensively. Mercedes and Dugan are expected back after a welcome day off for the club Monday. Allemand’s availability will be assessed daily.

Further, Peeples might be cobbling a bullpen together. An interesting assortment of a new acquisition (Nile Ball), a submarining veteran (Garrett Granitz), a hard thrower (Donald Goodson, whose fastball hit 97 miles per hour) and a lefthander (Gabriel Moya) threw five scoreless innings Sunday.

“We got to find some starting pitching, though,’’ Peeples said. “It’s not easy to do.’’

The Barnstormers begin a stretch of nine games in nine days, all at home, with a three-game series with York that begins Tuesday.