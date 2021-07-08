Blake Gailen’s two-run homer in the tenth inning gave the Barnstormers a wild, sloppy 10-8 win over the Lexington Legends Thursday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The win gave Lancaster (19-19) two of three in a series with what has been the Atlantic League’s best team.

The Legends came in an AL-best 23-12, and have looked like a complete and deep team in their first year in independent baseball.

But Thursday’s game, and most of this week’s series here, was of the big, sloppy, baroque type typical of the AL and especially typical of the Clip, where teams have combined for over 20 runs per game this season.

D.J. Petersen singled home Roberto Baldoquin to give Lexington an 8-7 lead in the top of the 10th.

Before Gailen’s shot, the Barnstormers had tied it on a sac-fly RBI by Anthony Peroni.

First pitch, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., was rain-delayed by about 35 minutes.

The Legends scored three in the third on two consecutive monster shots - a triple to center by Cole Sturgeon and then a two-run homer to left-center by Roberto Baldoquin.

But then Henry Owens, Lexington’s starting pitcher, utterly lost connection to the robotic strike zone. Six walks and a hit batsman later - along with a critical two-run single by Anderson De La Rosa - the Barnstormers had a 6-3 lead, and Owens was done for the night, having reached 80 pitches in two-and-a-third innings.

His replacement, Brett Schneider, at least got his team through the inning and the game trudging forward.

But Schneider balked in a run in the fourth, after an Anthony Peroni double and a walk by Treyvon Robinson.

The bottom of the fourth also included a three-minute rain delay, which might be a record, since that’s about how long it takes for the umpires to decide to stop and then start, and for the teams to leave and return.

If it is a record, it’s likely to be the only one the AL sets in 2021 involving brevity.

The Barnstormers answered with an unsightly top of the fifth that included four errors (one on a throw to second on a stolen-base attempt that no one was around to catch), three walks and four Lexington runs to tie it at 7-7.

Then the bullpens, in a twist, restored order. Lancaster relievers Garrett Grantiz, Ben Wanger and Scott Shuman threw scoreless innings to get their team to the ninth.

The Barnstormers got runners to first and second with nobody out in the eighth before Lexington reliever Bryan Quillens, a hard thrower, closed the door.

A three-game series with the AL’s other first-year club, the Gastonia, N.C. Honey Hunters, begins Friday at the Clip. Righty Jailen Peguero is scheduled to start on the mound for Lancaster.