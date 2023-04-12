Right-handed pitcher Andrew Lee has signed a contract with the Lancaster Barnstormers, manager Ross Peeples announced Tuesday.

The veteran of eight years in the Washington Nationals organization becomes the 19th player to sign with the team this spring and the third with no previous Atlantic League experience.

Lee, 29, was drafted out of the University of Tennessee in 2015 and remained with the Nationals through last year. He worked in a variety of roles in the Washington system, making 50 starts while appearing 82 times in relief. The Knoxville-area native has compiled an overall record of 19-22 and a 3.77 ERA.

Over his 382 innings of work, the right-hander has yielded only 289 hits and 196 walks while striking out 420.

“Lee will start in the pen for us,” said Peeples. “He is a low-90s guy who knows how to pitch. He will be a great addition to the clubhouse.”

The Barnstormers begin the defense of their Atlantic League title April 28 at Southern Maryland.

Nelson on anniversary team

Bryant Nelson made several stops in the Atlantic League on his way to legendary status. The list includes two stays in Lancaster.

One of four men to reach the 1,000-hit plateau in league history, Nelson was named to the ALPB’s Silver Anniversary Team. He is the 13th player named to the team.

Nelson is one of 25 players selected by the league on a vote of its member clubs to be a part of this historic group.

Nelson, who played briefly for the Boston Red Sox in 2002, began his long Atlantic League history with the Bridgeport Bluefish. He joined the Barnstormers and one of his boyhood baseball heroes Tommy Herr in 2010 and racked up the most productive offensive season of his career, batting .288 with 22 homers and 91 RBIs.

“Lancaster (was) the most fan friendly environment in the league,” said Nelson. “Playing for one of my favorite childhood players, Tommy Herr, was one of the highlights of my time in the league. Lancaster fans always treated me like family, even when I was on the other side.”

Nelson played for Southern Maryland late in 2015 and all of 2016, where he got his 1,000th hit in the circuit. He finished with 1,098.