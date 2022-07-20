Coming into Wednesday, the Barnstormers had outscored their opponents by 60 runs. Take away the unsightly season-opening seven-game trip to North Carolina, and the run differential balloons to 99.

Lancaster’s OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) exceeds its opponents by a whopping 74 points.

It’s almost impossible to sustain those numbers for long without winning a lot of games, but for the first roughly two months of the Atlantic League season, the Barnstormers managed to pull it off.

Lately, the numbers have begun to match the Ws and Ls at an opportune time.

The Barnstormers had won 11 of 12 through Tuesday, and with Tuesday’s 6-4 defeat of Charleston, nosed over .500 for the first time since April 21.

“I would say it’s the best stretch in a while, certainly this year,’’ manager Ross Peeples said. “We’ve been pitching pretty consistently, our bullpen has been good. We still haven’t put everything together, but guys are stepping up.’’

More important than the overall record is the current 11-3 mark in the AL’s second-half standings. Lancaster went into Wednesday with a two-game lead in the AL’s North Division, and its closest rival, Staten Island, is a first-year franchise that went 19-47 in the first half.

Peeples added the cautionary note that goes without saying, especially in the AL: “We have to stay healthy, and we still have some moves to make.’’

In a stretch of seven days, July 6-12, the Barnstormers lost three critical power bats when outfielder LeDarius Clark and first baseman Kelly Dugan sustained serious foot injuries and catcher Colton Shaver was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays’ organization.

It seemed like a crushing blow, but in the short run has been anything but.

The offense is a little different now, driven by the emergence of outfielders Trayvon Robinson and Shawon Dunston as lineup anchors.

Robinson, a switch-hitter, had hit .410 over 28 games through Tuesday, and has six home runs and 20 RBI over his last 20 games. He homered again Wednesday.

Dunston, the son of the former major-league shortstop, has hit .322 with a .141 on-base percentage since getting here June 11. He’s scored 34 runs in 36 games.

“They’re rooming together, and I think they’re good for each other,’’ Peeples said. “(Dunston’s) here every morning at 10:30 doing yoga. He’s focused, right where he needs to be, and I think it’s gotten both of them locked in. They’re using it as competition to a point.’’

Lots of Barnstormers have been hot of late. Melvin Mercedes, the veteran second baseman, was 40 for his last 107 (.374) through Tuesday. His OBP over that stretch is .458. Infielder Trace Loehr came into Wednesday riding a streak of 17 times on base in 21 plate appearances.

And the lone Stormer to play every game this year, Andretty Cordero, is hitting .319 for the year, .362 over his last 31 games.

On the run prevention side, Nile Ball has emerged as one of the league’s best starting pitchers, having gone 5-0 with a 2.20 earned-run average over his previous seven starets before Wednesday.

The bullpen has been deep and consistent, giving Peeples the luxury of mix-and-match options (although it had a tough night Wednesday, yielding a 6-1 lead in a xxx loss to Charleston). Also, a closer has emerged, 28 year-old righty West Tunnel, who was in Reno, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Class AAA affiliate, in 2021.

Tunnel has allowed no runs in 14 of his last 16 appearances through Tuesday. Peeples used him to get five outs, in the eighth and ninth innings, of a 6-4 defeat of Charleston Monday.