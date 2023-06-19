On Saturday, eight cyclists, including five current Lancaster County residents, began a cross-country bike race to raise awareness and funds for Zoe International’s mission of combating child trafficking locally, nationally and globally.

The cyclists — among them are Lancaster’s Merv Beiler, Matt Lapp, Tom Jordan, John Glick and Nate Eakin — are competing against four other groups of eight people in the 2023 Race Across America, and are looking to snag another first place trophy, which Zoe’s bikers also secured in 2021.

Here are daily updates on the local cyclists through their voyage, including where they are and what place they’re in.

Monday, June 19

As of 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Zoe International’s cyclists were riding through the Centennial State.

Currently biking through Alamosa, Colorado, the cyclists have gone 1,073 miles already. The race began in Oceanside, California, and will end in Annapolis, Maryland.

Zoe International’s group currently holds second place in the eight-person division, trailing the first-place group by around 50 miles.

There are 54 checkpoints throughout the race, including one in Alamosa, which is the 18th checkpoint the riders have reached.

The Lancaster cyclists reached the Alamosa checkpoint around 2 hours and 10 minutes after the first group did, but they currently have a firm grip on second place.