Former Lancaster Barnstormer Alejandro De Aza hit a two-out grand slam in the sixth inning, helping the Long Island Ducks to an 11-5 win in the first game of an Atlantic League doubleheader Saturday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

De Aza, who played for the Barnstormers in 2021 as well as playing 838 games in the majors, capped off a seven-run inning that included a Sam Travis home run and a Chance Sisco two-run single. Travis played three seasons with the Red Sox and Sisco five with the Orioles.

Long Island already led 4-1 entering the sixth. Travis had an RBI double in the first and scored on a single by Alex Dickerson, another former major-leaguer who played 339 games with three teams.

Andretty Cordero singled in Melvin Mercedes to pull Lancaster within 2-1 in the first. Trace Loehr’s bases-loaded double cleared the bases, helped by a Dickerson error, in the bottom of the sixth for Lancaster and he scored on Cordero’s double.

The second game of the doubleheader was not finished at press time.