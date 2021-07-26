There were several opportunities for Ephrata’s American Legion baseball season to be extinguished on Monday.

But each time, someone stepped up to fan the flames, and Post 429 posted a 4-3, eight-inning victory over Northampton in the Pennsylvania State tournament at War Memorial Field.

Ephrata, which will play Paxton — a 10-2 winner over Norchester in Monday’s late game — at 6:45 Tuesday night, polished off its win over Northampton with a walk-off RBI double by Kyle Musser.

“I got two away fastballs that he kind of painted the corner,” Musser said of the last at-bat. “I was just looking to drive the ball, but I’m down 0-2, so I choked up and I just took it the other way.”

Gerald DeBalko, who was on first after a one-out single, made it to home just ahead of the relay throw.

“As soon as the ball got in the gap, yes (I knew I would send DeBalko),” said Ephrata head coach Dillon Good, who also coaches third base. “Gerald is an aggressive leadoff guy. We felt we had to be aggressive and press the issue with his speed.

Musser was also instrumental in how Ephrata tied the game late, and in protecting the tie into extra innings.

Ephrata was down 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Brenden Molchany led off with a walk and was singled to second by DeBalko. Musser showed a bunt when the Northampton pitcher threw toward second. However, he never indicated bunt again, and singled home Molchany with the tying run.

“Coach Good actually said it was up to me,” Musser said. “I showed it, because I wanted to see what the defense would do.”

“He’s a leader,” Good said of Musser. “It was his senior year at Manheim Township, and he’s going to a great university (Cornell). He knows the game and can read the defense.”

Musser came on in relief in the top of the seventh, though it looked like he would run out of fire at the time. He allowed single, and then two errors in the infield gave Northampton a bases-loaded, no-out opportunity. Musser struck out the next batter, then fielded a grounder to get the second out at home. A ground ball to second baseman Molchany led to a fielder’s choice for the final out.

Ephrata took a 1-0 lead in the first when Ryan Flury singled in Musser. Post 429 loaded the bases with one out, but did not score again.

A solo home run to left by Kyle Bruck tied the game 1-1 in the second.

Northampton took a 2-1 lead in the third when Joey Purcell singled in Blake Booth. The Bombers extended the lead to 3-1 in the fourth when Alex Neeld scored on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ephrata creeped within 3-2 when DeBalko singled, and Molchany scored on an outfield error.

Good said J.T. Weaver would start Tuesday’s game. Weaver pitched three scoreless, hitless innings in a 16-0 opening-round win over Carbondale-Lakeland on Saturday, and kept his pitch count low enough to be eligible for Tuesday’s games.

Ephrata 4, Northampton 3

Northampton 011 100 00 – 3 6 3

Ephrata 100 101 01 – 4 8 3

Raphael Vogeley, Ethan Fineman (1), Jonathan Pinciotti (6) and Luke Gregory; Brendan Molchany, Caleb Sturtevant (4), Kyle Musser (7) and Ryan Flury. W-Musser, L-Pinciotti. HR-Kyle Bruck, 2nd, none on.

Monday's other scores

Uniontown 14, French Creek Valley 4 (6 innings)

Paxton 10, Norchester 2