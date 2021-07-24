Ephrata qualified for the Pennsylvania State Legion baseball tournament simply by being the host team.

But any question about whether or not the team belonged on the field with the seven regional champions in the double-elimination tourney was answered quickly Saturday night.

Post 429 dominated from the very beginning against Carbondale, posting a 16-0, five-inning win in the opening round. Ephrata will play Norchester in the champoinship bracket semifinals back at War Memorial Field at 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

Gerald DeBalka and Kyle Musser established the tone early Saturday, putting Ephrata up 2-0 after just three pitches. DeBalka hit a double to right-center field on the game's first pitch, and Musser hit the second pitch he saw into the left-field stands for the quick advantage.

“It was a fastball middle-in,” Musser said. “Early on, I'm just looking to be aggressive.”

Ephrata, playing as the visitor on its home field via coin flip, scored six more runs in the second, two in the third and six in the fourth.

DeBalka and Musser had a part in each rally. DeBalka was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Musser was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Ryan Flury added to the offense with a three-run double in the second inning and a three-run home run in the fourth.

Head coach Dillon Good said he was pleased to see his team stay focused each pitch even after the lead reached double-digits.

“I was stressing to them to stay in each at bat, and not to give any away,” he said.

Ephrata scored its 16 runs on just 12 hits, though it was helped along by six hit batters, four walks and an infield error that plated a run. Adding the runs each inning not only made the victory easier, it also helped Ephrata strategically by incuring the mercy rule and keeping its pitchers from throwing too many pitches.

Starter J.T. Weaver threw three no-hit innings with five strikeouts and two walks. Camron Hess came in for the last two innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three.

“In the first inning, (Weaver) was still finding his footing,” Good said. “A couple guys got on and he got out of it. Then, he just did a great job.”

Because he kept his pitch count low, Weaver would be eligible to pitch on the last day of the tourney if Post 429 reaches Wednesday's action. Good, a member of the 2017 state champions, knows that could be key.

“When we were in the state tournament, I pitched the first game,” Good said. “We got a lot of runs, and I could come back and pitch the last day.”

Good said that DeBalka will pitch in Sunday's game.

The only hit for Carbondale, the Region 5 (Scranton Area) champion, was a two-out single by Timothy McGrane in the bottom of the fifth. Hess induced a ground out against the next batter to preserve the shutout.

Ephrata 16, Carbondale-Lakeland 0

Ephrata 262 60 – 16 12 0

C-L 000 00 – 0 1 1

J.T. Weaver, Camron Hess (4) and Ryan Flurry; Shane Barret, Liam Fox Newcomb (2), Guy Mushow (3), Matt Young (4) and Peter Kawash.

W-Weaver. L- Barret.

HR-Kyle Musser, Eph, 1st, one on; Ryan Flury, Eph, 4th, two on.

Other first-round scores: Uniontown 3, Claysburg 2 (9 innings); Norchester 8, French Creek Valley 0; Paxton 3, Northampton 1