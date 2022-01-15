While swimming is definitely known as a family sport, the Elizabethtown High School team has taken that concept to new heights this season, something Bears coach Chad Houck has no real explanation for.

Currently, the combined boys-girls Elizabethtown roster of 48 athletes includes an astonishing 11 sets of siblings.

“I would say it seems out of the ordinary,” Houck said. “I don’t think you would see this on most other teams in most other sports.”

Houck knows firsthand how family oriented the sport is. He is the youngest of three siblings, all of whom swam in school. On his own staff, assistant coach Lexie Fink has twin siblings, Alison and Dalton Fink, swimming for the Bears this season.

In his fourth year as a head coach and seventh overall, Houck has seen many swimming families.

“It’s been really cool to coach the older siblings, and this is the big year that it seems everybody has a sibling coming in as a freshman,” he said. “We have 18 seniors that were freshmen my first year as head coach. Now seeing them as seniors, many bringing along younger siblings, you can tell how much they’ve grown up.”

Feeder programs, such as the outdoor swim clubs, have families taking their kids to pools at early ages. That plays a role in developing an early competitive spirit in the water, which later benefits the high school teams.

Houck said that Willow Wood and Mount Joy have been instrumental in providing swimmers to Elizabethtown.

“The Lancaster Summer Swim League is a vast opportunity. It’s an awesome thing for kids to spend time in the pool outside,” he said. “A huge credit goes to those feeder club coach programs. It’s a really good way to spend the summer. It’s different than anything else.”

Of course, in many cases sibling rivalry plays a role as well. Elizabethtown senior Wyatt Rachael and freshman brother Everett Rachael are good examples, in a tradition that started with their older sister, former Bears swimmer Olivia Rachael.

Although, Wyatt confesses, Everett’s well ahead of where he was as a freshman.

“It’s awesome. It gives us a chance to bond,” Wyatt said. “He’s obviously a really great swimmer, probably better than me. He gives me a reason to want to win and try to beat him. It’s something in our household we try to use against each other.”

The same applies to Mitchell and Julia Garber, where Julia, a freshman, is ahead of the curve.

“The younger ones love it and see the way the older ones are around the water and they may be more prepared,” Houck said. “(For) both Wyatt and Mitch, swimming is not their primary sport. The younger ones may do other things, but swimming is the main thing.”

Building with versatility

Conestoga Valley may not have a lot of kids in its program, but coach Barb Raasch is hopeful the team will grow in numbers. Meanwhile, the coach makes sure her swimmers are versatile.

“I tell the kids at the beginning of the year that my goal is for as many of them to do as many events as possible,” she said.

“These kids have been really good being willing to try events. We have 9 out of 10 that have done the 200 IM. I think we are up to eight that have tried the 500. There is only one senior, so potentially down the road CV might have more numbers.”

Help with history

The McCaskey girls team hit a landmark last week against Conestoga Valley when the Red Tornado won their fifth meet of the season. It marked the first time since the 1960s McCaskey girls have won that many times in a season.

Tornado coach Suzie Holubek not only credited her team, but also the other coaches around the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

“They have helped me grow. I go to them for questions. They have helped me from Day 1,” she said. “I was new to swim coaching. So I picked their brains about it. I took every morsel of information they have given me and I just ran with it.”

Big meets this week

Warwick will host two huge L-L Section One meets. On Tuesday the Warriors will face fellow unbeaten Manheim Township; two days later, one-loss Hempfield visits the Lititz recCenter.

Hempfield coach Casey Lear is preparing for Warwick. While happy with how the Black Knights swam, he made some workout plans after they finished second in several close races during last Tuesday’s outstanding meet at Township.

“I did tell them already what we are going to work on before the leagues — finishing,” he said. “Getting out-touched when it’s so close. It goes either way, but you’ve got to be on top of those. Improvement is what it is all about. Getting out there and getting better.”

• Correspondent Steve Navaroli covers L-L swimming for LNP. Email him via sports@lnp.com, and follow him on Twitter at

@SteveNavaroli.