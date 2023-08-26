The Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame will honor several area sporting greats at its annual awards banquet, set for Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Eden Resort & Suites.

The LCSHOF Board of Directors will present the following awards: The George W. Kirchner Award; the J. Freeland Chryst awards, the Inspirational Athlete of the Year and the Volunteer of the Year.

The Kirchner Award, going to Ed Flick, is the highest honor the board presents, while the Chryst awards — this year going to Tom Getz, Dan Kreider, Steve Powell and Bill Sassaman — establish status in the Hall of Fame.

Tickets to the banquet cost $35 with no tickets sales at the door. Please go to lanco

shof.com/banquet for more information.

Ed Flick

A 1959 McCaskey graduate, Flick has been a Lancaster-area fixture his entire adult life through sports officiating and community service. While at McCaskey, Flick played basketball and football, and was a member of the 1957 Central Penn League championship football team.

After a tour in the U.S. Air Force, he returned to Lancaster to begin a 43-year career with Fulton Bank. He retired as a senior vice president.

Flick excelled in officiating an array of sports. His distinguished career included 33 years in basketball, 23 in ASA fast-pitch softball and 15 years in baseball.

The sport he enjoyed the most was basketball. He officiated 12 Lancaster County/Lancaster-Lebanon League championship games and was the only official to work both the boys and girls L-L championships in the same year. He refereed eight District Three finals, including 3 at the Class AAAA level (now 6A). In 1992, he officiated the PIAA Class AAA final between Strath Haven and Blackhawk. He also officiated two Middle Atlantic Conference collegiate women’s title games.

Flick has also been recognized for his outstanding community service in executive roles with Hospice & Community Care, Pennsylvania Recreation Vehicle and Camping Association and Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame, among others.

He was involved with Hospice & Community Care from 1984 to 2021, and from 2006 to 2021 he chaired the Hospice Sports Memorabilia Labor Day Auction, spearheading an effort that raised $575,000 for the organization.

Flick has been a member of the LCSHOF board since 2012 and served as its chairman from 2016 to 2022.

Tom Getz

The winningest high school baseball coach L-L history, Getz led the Black Knights from 1977 to 2006. Hempfield went 423-211 on his watch, claiming nine L-L section titles and six overall titles — including four in row from 1996-99. His 2004 team went 25-5 and won the District Three Class AAA (now 6A) title, beating eventual state champion Chambersburg 3-1.

Over his final 10 years with the team, from 1997 to 2006, Getz also served as Hempfield’s head football coach. His teams amassed a 63-40 record and won L-L Section One titles in 1998 and 2005. He was honored as the section’s Coach of the Year in 2005.

His 2004 football team set a school record with six shutouts, and his 2005 team was the only one in school history to finish ranked in the Top 10 in PIAA Class AAAA.

Getz, who also spent time as an assistant for both programs, was inducted into the Hempfield Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

A 1967 graduate of Manheim Central, Getz earned letters in football and baseball for the Barons, and he was the recipient of the 1967 Lancaster County All-Star Football Game college scholarship. He is also a member of the Susquehanna Valley Sports Hall of Fame.

Dan Kreider

A Big 33 football player out of Manheim Central, Kreider went on to win a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kreider spent 10 years in the NFL, including eight seasons with the Steelers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of the University of New Hampshire following the 2000 NFL Draft.

A fullback, much of Kreider’s time with the Steelers was spent as “The Bus Driver” — blocking for Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis. After playing on the team’s practice squad, he was signed to the active roster on Oct. 17, 2000. He remained on the active roster for the remainder of the season, and was named the Steelers’ Rookie of the Year.

He finished his career with the St. Louis Rams (2008) and the Arizona Cardinals (2009). For his NFL career, he played in 138 games, had 64 receptions for 491 yards (2 TDs) and ran 32 times for 144 yards (2TDs).

Kreider honed his championship pedigree at Manheim Central. He graduated from Central in 1995 and was an all-state running back/linebacker for the Barons.

Steve Powell

The late Powell — also known as “Bird” — is the all-time winningest boys basketball coach in L-L history, amassing a career record of 468-245 (a .656 winning percentage) in 26 seasons as McCaskey’s head coach.

Powell joined the basketball staff at McCaskey in 1972, and was an assistant to Pete Horn for 21 seasons before taking over as head coach for the 1993-94 season. Along the way, Powell’s teams won 11 L-L Section One crowns, nine league championships and two District Three big-school titles (2000 and 2002), advancing to the PIAA big school semifinals in 2002 and 2015.

He used his own money to provide meals for players after games, and to provide new uniforms, sneakers and warmups to all players. Powell paid for basketball camps, academic tutoring and used his connections to help get players summer jobs.

With the same courage and determination he taught his players, Powell coached from 2014-18 while battling oral cancer, which took away his ability to eat solid foods and even speak. Powell told people the best way to battle cancer is “don’t think about yourself but think about the people that love and care about you.”

The Chester High School grad was a two-year starter and captain of the 1968 basketball team. While earning his degree at Millersville State College, Powell was a three-year starter and was named All-Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference and won the Ainsworth Award as team MVP in 1971-72.

Powell was inducted into the Susquehanna Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, the Millersville University Sports Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Chester High Hall of Fame.

Bill Sassaman

The winningest baseball coach at Manheim Township, Sassaman started as an assistant coach for the Blue Streaks from 1984-92 before serving as head coach for 23 seasons from 1993 to 2015.

During his tenure, Township sported an overall record of 339-179-1. His teams participated in the state playoffs in four seasons, the District Three playoffs 12 and were in the L-L playoffs in 11 seasons.

His L-L playoff record was 11-12; his district playoff record was 21-13 and his PIAA playoff record was 5-4 for an overall playoff record of 37-29. In 2006, Township won the L-L League title and the District Three Class AAAA championship (the program’s only one). MT advanced to the state final, where it lost 9-1 to Delaware Valley.

Sassaman was named Pennsylvania High School Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year and the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Region II Coach of the Year for the 2006 season. He served as president of the Pennsylvania High School Baseball Coaches Association from 2006-12.

At the college coaching level, Sassaman has been part of two NCAA Tournament programs, recently serving as an assistant coach at Millersville (2019-22) and Penn State-Harrisburg (2022-present).

Other awards

The LNP Inspirational Athlete of the Year Award winner is Karin Hostetter. Once a three-sport athlete in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District, Hostetter competed in soccer, swimming and lacrosse. However, a rare lung disease took all of that away.

Preparing to head into her freshman year, she was diagnosed with Child’s Interstitial Lung Disease in June 2017 and was no longer able to play school sports because she must be hooked up to an oxygen machine. ILD results in the scarring of the lungs making it harder for oxygen to pass through the lungs.

She continued to stay involved with the athletic teams as a manager. To this day she works out twice a week with assistance. She also has a medical alert service dog, Peter, by her side at all times.

The former Make-A-Wish recipient decided to donate her wish and provides kids going through similar lung treatments a plush toy. It ultimately led her to starting her own nonprofit, Karin’s Kure (karinskure.org) to help others with the disease.

Karin graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg in 2021 and now attends Penn State-Harrisburg.

The Kenneth G. Stoudt Volunteer of the Year Award winner is the late Barry Ford, who remains a major influence in Columbia today, even years after his July 18, 2019, deathe at age 60. He contributed to his beloved borough as a sports volunteer, civic leader, journalist and citizen.

Known to many as “Scoop” and sometimes labeled “Mr. Columbia,” Ford was considered Columbia sports’ No. 1 fan and supporter.He was a common sight in the river town, be it at a sports contest, another community event or just traversing the streets of the community.

President of Columbia Boys Athletic Association for 20 years, Ford he oversaw the commissioners in each of the seven youth programs in Columbia Borough — baseball, basketball, football, softball, wrestling, track and field, and cheerleading. He was also an officer for Red Rose Midget Football.

He volunteered wherever needed. He umpired in the 16-team CBAA Youth Baseball League — even after health issues emerged; he coached the 14U Indians baseball team, and he coached the Columbia D league football teams.

Ford was very instrumental in organizing and leading the long-running Joseph Kratzer Baseball Tournament, which featured the top youth baseball teams in York and Lancaster counties.

His love of Columbia led him to serve on Borough Council for years and on the school board from 2016 until his death.

The 2023 LNP female and male Athletes of the Year — Maddie Knier (Manheim Central) and Aidan Hodge (Hempfield) — will also be recognized.