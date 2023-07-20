The Lancaster Barnstormers racked up 12 runs over the first three innings Wednesday night en route to a 16-7 victory over Lexington at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

All told, the Stormers stockpiled 19 hits in the win, and all 11 batters got at least one in the onslaught. Leading the way were Joseph Carpenter (3-for-3), Wilson Garcia (3-for-5) and Trace Loehr (3-for 5).

Carpenter had a first-inning home run and a pair of doubles to his credit. The Stormers had five stolen bases in the game, including three from Melvin Mercedes .

Nile Ball (5-4) earned the pitching victory, despite allowing seven runs on nine hits in seven innings of work.