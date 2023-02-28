Lefty slugger Kelly Dugan has re-signed for his third season with the Lancaster Barnstormers, manager Ross Peeples announced last week.

The 32-year-old has averaged nearly an RBI per game with Lancaster, Dugan appearing in 166 games, driving in 157 runs and hitting 38 home runs and 37 doubles. He was the fastest player to reach 100 RBIs with the club, doing so in his first 112 games, before being topped by teammate Andretty Cordero later in the year.

Last year, the California native belted 23 home runs over his first 53 games and knocked in 51 runs in a span of 37 games from April 29 through June 14. His season ended July 12 when he suffered a foot injury making a ninth-inning catch against High Point.

Dugan batted .326 in both seasons with the Barnstormers.

The first baseman-outfielder was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round of the 2009 draft and reached Class AAA Lehigh Valley in 2015. He also spent time in the Cubs and Diamondbacks farm systems.

New signee: Also signed this week was right-hand pitcher Eddy Tavarez, the first newcomer under contract with the upcoming season. A total of nine players have signed overall.

The 6-foot-6 Tavarez, 27, from Allentown, signed initially with the Brewers in 2019, spending the season in the Arizona League and posting a 1.37 ERA over 21 games. He was also in the Marlins farm system.

Booser signs with Red Sox

Cameron Booser, a pitched for the Barnstormers last season, signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox.

The left-hander becomes the second reliever from that squad to join a major league team this winter. Right-hander Gray Fenter signed with the New York Yankees.