Kelly Dugan hit a three-run homer and the Lancaster bullpen retired 13 straight in one stretch as the Barnstormers beat Southern Maryland 6-4 in the exhibition opener for both clubs Wednesday afternoon at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Dugan, who was on a club-and league-record home run pace in 2022 when he sustained a season ending foot injury, belted an 0-1 pitch from Sandro Cabrera over the tents in right field, driving in Shawon Dunston Jr., who doubled, and Melvin Mercedes, who singled.

The Barnstormers added a run when Joseph Carpenter grounded a single up the middle to score Ariel Sandoval from second.

The four-run surge in the bottom of the first erased a quick start by the Blue Crabs, who scored twice on three doubles.

Trace Loehr scored an additional run on a throwing error in the second and the Barnstormers made it 6-2 in the sixth when Chris Proctor came home on a mishandled throw on Loehr’s steal attempt.

Jacob Lemoine and Cole Aker pitched two perfect innings apiece for the Barnstormers in relief of Nile Ball. Brian Marconi surrendered a one-out walk in the seventh to break the string of outs. Travis Lakins Sr. yielded a one-out single to JT Reed in the eighth. The Blue Crabs posted their other two runs in the ninth.

The Barnstormers host the Black Sox Thursday at 1 p.m.

Signing

Right-hander Lakins, a former Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox pitcher, signed a contract Monday, manager Ross Peeples announced.

Lakins, 28, has appeared in 68 games in the majors, starting four. He was 4-8 with a 4.84 ERA and one save.

His best year at the big league level was the shortened season of 2020 when he went 3-2 with a 2.81 ERA over 22 appearances.

“Lakins is a veteran guy who has experience and a live arm,” said Peeples. “He will be used mostly in the back end of our bullpen.”

Anniversary team

Two former Barnstormer were named to the Atlantic League’s Silver Anniversary Team on back-to-back days last week.

Blake Gailen, the league MVP in 2012, was named April 13 and Dwayne Pollok, the AL Pitcher of the Year in 2012 and 2013, was named the day before. It was actually three straight days that a Barnstormer was named to the team, as Bryant Nelson was named April 11.

Gailen, now a coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, spent part or all of eight seasons with Lancaster from 2012-21. He batted .303 in a Lancaster uniform with 117 home runs and 436 RBIs. He is the Barnstormers’ career leader in several offensive categories.

Pollok was 32-7 in two seasons with Lancaster. He opened the 2012 season in long relief for the Barnstormers, but was moved to the starting rotation and went 14-4 while leading the league with a 2.30 ERA.

He won two more starts for Lancaster in a playoff sweep of York in the opening round. The Barnstormers lost to Long Island in five games in the finals.