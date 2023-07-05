An extra-long Fourth of July fireworks show entertained a crowd of 6,410 at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Tuesday.

Before thousands of shells exploded beyond the left-field wall, the game itself was a dud for the home crowd.

Alex Dickerson launched a pair of home runs and the Long Island Ducks took advantage of 10 walks and two errors, routing the Barnstormers 14-3 in the opener of a three-game series in the Atlantic League.

It was the most one-sided loss of the season for the Barnstormers, topping a 9-1 Memorial Day defeat in the first game of a doubleheader at Gastonia. With the win, Long Island remained within one-half game of York in the North Division.

Dickerson followed a pair of walks with a three-run homer to right off Brandyn Sittinger (3-6) to stake the Ducks to an early 3-0 lead.

An RBI infield single by Ariel Sandoval in the first and Melvin Mercedes’ leadoff homer in the third off Robert Stock (4-0) brought the Barnstormers within one. However, Dickerson swung the momentum back to Long Island with a liner onto the right-field deck to lead off the fourth.

It was still a contest, though, until the top of the fifth when the Ducks scored seven times. Sittinger walked two and yielded two singles before leaving, trailing 5-2 with the bases loaded and nobody out. A passed ball during a third strike to Wilson Ramos let a sixth run in and Joe DeCarlo’s sacrifice fly gave the Ducks a 7-2 edge.

The inning appeared over when Tzu-Wei Lin grounded a Bret Clarke pitch to second, but Mercedes’ throw, with the setting sun directly behind, handcuffed a blinded Andretty Cordero as another run scored.

Brian Goodwin added a two-run single and Alejandro de Aza knocked home another to make it 11-2.

Mercedes had three hits and Trace Loehr collected two in the loss.

Lancaster right-hander Spencer Johnston (1-0) will stat in Wednesday night’s game, beginning at 6:30.