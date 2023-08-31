With Wednesday night’s Atlantic League tilt between Lancaster and Charleston all tied up in the eighth inning, Andretty Cordero did what needed to be done.

He stepped to the plate to face the Dirty Birds’ Arnaldo Hernandez and sent a 2-1 pitch into the right-field corner. The double easily scored pinch runner Yeison Coca from third, and the Barnstormers made it stand for a 2-1 victory at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The win allowed the Stormers to hold on to a two-game lead over Southern Maryland in the North Division race with 17 games left to play. Staten Island and York each trail by four.

Anthony Peroni had led off the bottom of the decisive inning with a four-pitch walk from Hernandez (0-1, 5-4). Coca stepped in to run for Peroni and was sacrificed to second by Trace Loehr. He stayed put as Melvin Mercedes flied out to right field, but then stole third before Cordero doubled down the right field line.

Lancaster’s Mike Adams retired the side in order in the ninth for his 10th save.

Starters Dominic DiSabatino and Joe Testa had taken a scoreless game into the bottom of the sixth inning before Lancaster scored on an unearned run on a throwing error by third baseman Juan Perez.

DiSabatino left after the sixth, having allowed five hits and no walks. He struck out five. Testa worked seven for Charleston, and allowed four hits, all singles. He, too, walked none and struck out five. Neither team had a full at-bat with a runner in scoring position until Lancaster in the sixth.

After DiSabatino’s exit, though, things got a bit bumpy for the Lancaster bullpen. Charleston’s Zach Racusin and Telvin Nash opened the seventh with consecutive singles off Brandyn Sittinger. Isaias Tejeda drew a walk to load the bases, but Sittinger worked out of the jam, striking out the side.

Zach Warren yielded a leadoff double to Jalen Miler in the eighth. Dwight Smith Jr. followed with a single to left. Warren (2-4) struck out Juan Perez for the first out, but Racusin hit a chopper toward third that forced Cordero to get the out at first as Miller carried the tying run across the plate.

Lancaster will host the series finale Thursday night, looking for its first sweep since July 11-13 at Long Island. Jeff Bain (4-2) will make the start for the Stormers against Derrick Adams (5-8).