Andretty Cordero and Trayvon Robinson slugged home runs Tuesday evening to back the pitching of Brandyn Sittinger as the Lancaster Barnstormers defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 8-3 in the opener of a three-game series at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston, West Virginia.

While the longballs stretched the lead, it was sloppy defense on Charleston’s part that got the Barnstormers underway. In the top of the first, Shawon Dunston Jr. beat out a slow roller up the first-base line and Melvin Mercedes snuck a grounder through the right side. Cordero stroked a grounder to the hole at shortstop which was bobbled by Luis Atiles to load the bases. Kelly Dugan walked to force home one run. Ariel Sandoval produced a second with a sacrifice fly and Trayvon Robinson pushed a third across with a groundout.

Lancaster made it 5-0 in the third. Cordero led off with a home run down the left-field line off Derrick Adams (0-2). Dugan followed with a double into the right field corner then scored on a pair of wild pitches.

Sittinger (1-2) worked six innings, allowing four hits and three runs. He walked one and struck out eight.

Lancaster will send lefty Jared Lakind (0-2) to the hill this morning against left-hander Kit Scheetz (1-1).