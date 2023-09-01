Andretty Cordero belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to seal a 5-2 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds in an Atlantic League game Thursday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

In the process, Cordero reached 100 RBIs for the second consecutive season, the first player in the 25year history of the Atlantic League to do so.

The Barnstormers’ lead in the North Division remained at two over Southern Maryland and four over Staten Island and York.

Jeff Bain worked the first five innings for Lancaster, allowing four hits and a run. Nile Ball pitched a hitless sixth and Zach Warren (3-4), after yielding a leadoff homer by Ruben Tejeda in the seventh, didn’t allow a ball out of the infield to the next 10 batters.

Lancaster will open a four-game Labor Day Weekend series at Long Island Friday night. Brent Teller (10-5) will make the start for the Barnstormers against Robert Stock (8-3). Fans can tune in on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:30.