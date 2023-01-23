What a week for Lancaster-Lebanon League alums competing at the next level.

Lancaster Bible College men’s basketball guard Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) became the program’s new all-time scoring leader, Shippensburg runner Leah Graybill (Warwick) set another school record time, and weekly honors were given to Shippensburg women’s basketball standout Ariel Jones (Cedar Crest), Widener runner Samuel Knowles (Ephrata) and Stevenson volleyball player Elliot De La Torre (Hempfield).

Those are the lead items in this week’s College Digest recap, which includes notables performances from 42 student-athletes across five sports (women’s basketball, men’s swimming, indoor track & field, wrestling, men’s basketball, men’s volleyball).

Women’s Basketball:

A pair of free-throws from James Madison University senior guard Kiki Jefferson (Lancaster Catholic) with 13 seconds left proved to be the difference in Saturday’s 80-79 Sun Belt Conference win over Troy. Jefferson finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists to help the Dukes improve to 7-1 conference, 17-3 overall.

After dropping a pair of big conference games earlier in the week, Lancaster Bible College notched a bounced back victory with Saturday’s 106-19 win over Wells. Chargers junior Jenna Dombach (Solanco) tallied 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the victory to help LBC improve to 5-2 United East Conference, 10-5 overall.

Bloomsburg University junior forward Emma Gochnauer (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 10 points, four assists and three rebounds, and teammate Megan Fisher (Garden Spot) had 18 points and four rebounds in last Wednesday’s 76-73 PSAC win over Shippensburg. The duo combined for six points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s 74-50 loss to Seton Hill. The Huskies dropped to 3-7 conference, 5-9 overall.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania sophomore guard Kiera Baughman (Donegal) had 20 points, six assists and four rebounds in Wednesday’s 76-53 PSAC win over Clarion, and 10 points, six assists and six rebounds in Saturday’s 71-65 PSAC win over California University of Pennsylvania. The Hawks improved to 8-3 conference, 13-3 overall.

Kutztown University teammates Sydney Pierson (Elizabethtown) and Zara Zerman (Northern Lebanon) combined for 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Wednesday’s 71-49 PSAC win at Mansfield, and 26 points and 18 rebounds in Saturday’s 68-62 overtime PSAC loss at Shippensburg.

Shippensburg University senior guard Ariel Jones (Cedar Crest) has been named the PSAC Eastern Division Athlete of the Week for the sixth time this season. She had 33 points, five assists and four rebounds in last Wednesday’s 76-73 PSAC loss at Bloomsburg, then followed up with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in Saturday’s 68-62 PSAC win in overtime over Kutztown. The Raiders are 9-2 PSAC, 14-3 overall.

Albright College freshman center Orianna Edmond (Hempfield) had 14 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday’s 67-60 conference win at Widener, and followed that with seven points and four rebounds in Saturday’s 75-67 conference win at Hood to help the Lions improve to 6-3 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth division, 12-6 overall.

Men's Swimming:

Indiana University of Pennsylvania swimmer Thomas McGillan (Ephrata) won the 50 freestyle in 21.17 seconds, swam the final leg of the winning 200 yard medley team (1:33.25), placed third in 100 yard freestyle (22.48 seconds) and swam the first leg of second-place 400 yard freestyle relay team in Friday’s 123-80 loss to Bloomsburg as part of the two-day Pidgeon Memorial Invitational in Carlisle. In the second day of events Saturday, the IUP men went up against Millersville, with McGillan winning the 200 yard freestyle in 1:45.75.

Pace University swimmer Tyler Besnoff (Manheim Township) won the 500 yard freestyle in 5:09.93, placed second in the 1,000 yard freestyle in 11:05.01, swam a leg of the second-place 200 yard freestyle relay team and placed third in the 50 yard backstroke in 28.44 seconds in Friday’s 159-132 loss to Vassar. Teammate Robert Gehman (Cocalico) placed second in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:02.80), third in the 200 Yard IM (2:11.60) and third in the 50 yard breaststroke in (28.61). Teammate Xander Hughes (Hempfield) placed second in the 50 yard freestyle (23.38) and third in the 500 yard freestyle (5:20.84). In Sunday’s 134-91 loss at Bentley, Besnoff placed second in 200 yard IM (2:06.68) while Hughes swam the final leg on the winning 400 yard freestyle relay team (3:36.18). Pace is 2-6 overall.

Wrestling:

Shippensburg University freshman grappler Mike Trainor (Octorara) scored a pinfall in 3 minutes, 34 seconds at 149 pounds in Friday’s 38-9 loss at Mercyhurst. Trainor is 10-5 on the season, while the Raiders 1-3 PSAC, 6-6 overall.

Elizabethtown College senior grappler Tyler Phenegar (Lampeter-Strasburg) won his 197-pound bout, 5-1, over Scranton’s Jose Falcon in Saturday’s 40-0 win for the Blue Jays (9-5 overall). Phenegar improved to 6-9 on the season.

Messiah University heavyweight grappler Hayden Benner (Warwick) reached the quarterfinal round of the eight-team Middle Atlantic Conference championships, held at York College on Saturday.

Indoor Track & Field:

Shippensburg University women’s sprinter Leah Graybill (Warwick) was named the Gulden Invitational Track MVP after a record-breaking performance Saturday at Bucknell University. Graybill qualified for the final of the 60-meter dash by running 7.66 seconds - an improvement of .01 from her previous school record - and then shaved a tenth off that time by winning the final in 7.55 seconds. She also won the 200 meters in 24.78 seconds and ran a leg of the second-place 1600 meter relay team (4:06.75).

At Franklin & Marshall College’s Coach|Invitational, Millersville University thrower Hannah Woelfling (Cedar Crest) won the weight throw (55 feet, 2 inches) and placed second in the shot put (40 feet, 7.5 inches), De’Asia Holloman (Cedar Crest) and Emily Skidmore (Warwick) ran legs of the winning 800 meter relay team (1:48.71).

Widener University sophomore men’s runner Samuel Knowles (Ephrata) was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week after winning the 400 meter dash in 49.65 seconds at the 19-team Moravian Invitational hosted by Moravian University on Saturday. The time currently ranks Knowles first in the conference by almost two seconds.

Men’s Volleyball:

Stevenson senior Elliot De La Torre (Hempfield) has been named the Middle Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Week in a 2-2 opening week for the Mustangs. De La Torre tallied 14 total blocks, 31 kills and three digs across the four matches.

Men’s Basketball:

Colgate University senior guard Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) had 14 points and six rebounds in Wednesday’s 77-71 Patriot League win at Holy Cross, and followed up with nine points and three assists in Saturday’s 62-61 win over American to help the Raiders improve to 8-0 Patriot League, 14-7 overall. Colgate has won its last eight games.

UMBC grad student Colton Lawrence (Elco) had 12 points and two steals in Monday’s 87-62 non-conference win over Hartford to help the Retrievers (13-6 overall) pick up their fourth-straight victory. … Lawrence followed up with 13 points and three rebounds in Saturday’s 80-69 America East Conference win over New Hampshire to help the Retrievers improve to 4-2 conference, 14-7 overall.

Utah State grad student Taylor Funk (Manheim Central) had 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and a pair of blocks in Tuesday’s 75-71 Mountain West Conference win over UNLV. He followed up with eight points and a pair of assists in Saturday’s 75-74 conference win over San Jose State to help the Aggies improve to 5-2 conference, 16-4 overall.

Former Octorara player Christian Ray had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists in last Thursday’s 80-53 win over William & Mary, and followed with six points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s 77-74 OT loss at Drexel. The Blue Hens are 3-5 Colonial Athletic Conference, 11-10 overall.

Lancaster Bible College grad student Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) became the program’s all-time leading-scorer in Saturday’s 82-62 United East Conference win over Wells. Shewbridge tallied a game-high 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the victory. He now sits at 1,982 career points, surpassing the previous school record that stood for 22 years (2001 alum Sam Rempel had 1,979 points). The Chargers also saw Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) tally 10 points and 10 rebounds, and teammate Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot) score 10 points and pull down eight rebounds. LBC improved to 9-7 overall, 6-1 United East Conference.

DeSales University teammates Elijah Eberly (Elizabethtown) and Devin Atkinson (Lancaster Catholic) combined for 17 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday’s 66-57 MAC Freedom win at Stevens, and followed that with a combined 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Saturday’s 75-44 MAC Freedom win FDU-Florham to help the Bulldogs improve to 9-0 conference, 15-3 overall. DeSales has won its last four games.

York College teammates Kai Cipalla (Warwick), Pat Gilhool (Elizabethtown) and Tate Landis (Warwick) combined for 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists in last Wednesday’s 68-65 MAC Commonwealth win at Hood, and followed up with a combined 30 points, seven rebounds and six rebounds in Saturday’s 89-78 MAC Commonwealth win over Eastern. Landis notched a career-high 19 points in Saturday’s victory, as the Spartans improved to 3-6 conference, 9-9 overall.

Penn State York senior John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) and teammate Connor Hostetter (Manheim Central) combined for 24 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists in Sunday’s 97-74 win at Central Penn. York improved to 17-3 overall.

Penn State Mont Alto senior Dariel Rivera (McCaskey) had 10 points and two rebounds in Saturday’s 77-60 win at Penn State Shenango. Mont Alto improved to 7-4 PSUAC, 11-6 overall.

Penn State Berks senior Jeff Lorah (Elco) had 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and teammate Luke Collins (Lebanon) had 18 points and three steals in last Friday’s 78-76 United East Conference win over St. Mary’s. The duo followed that by combining for 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists in Saturday’s 84-76 win over Gallaudet. Berks improved to 3-4 conference, 5-9 overall, the most single-season wins for the program since 2017 (6-18).

Miles Community College sophomore Denzel Kabasele (Lancaster Catholic) had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in Sunday’s 89-83 loss at Dakota College.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology’s Daivon Edmond-Greene (Hempfield) had 10 points, five blocks, four assists, three rebounds and three steals, teammate Matt McCleary (Columbia) had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Gabe Mantos-Morales (Conestoga Valley) had 11 points, four assists and three rebounds in Tuesday’s 112-52 win over Lehigh Carbon to help the Bulldogs improve to 7-7 overall.