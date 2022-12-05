The winter sports season is in full swing across the college landscape. Below are some noteworthy performances from Lancaster-Lebanon League alums across multiple sports last week. It includes that of women's basketball, indoor track & field, wrestling and men's basketball. Those listed are alums of Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Elco, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Garden Spot, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Penn Manor, Solanco, and Warwick.

Women's Basketball

Shippensburg University senior guard Ariel Jones (Cedar Crest) has been named the PSAC East Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week. Jones led the Raiders to a 3-0 mark last week, with Jones averaging 24 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals during that stretch. Jones is ranked second in the conference in scoring (21.7 ppg) and ninth in rebounding (8.3 rebounds per game).

Indiana University of Pennsylvania sophomore guard Kiera Baughman (Donegal) had 24 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in Saturday’s 72-64 win at Bloomsburg to help the Hawks improve to 6-0 overall, 2-0 PSAC.

Kutztown University teammates Sydney Pierson (Elizabethtown) and Zara Zerman (Northern Lebanon) combined for 12 points, six rebounds and five assists in Saturday’s 77-39 win over Clarion to help the Golden Bears improve to 3-4 overall, 2-0 PSAC.

Kean University sophomore Macy Seaman (Elizabethtown) had 15 points and five rebounds in Saturday’s win over Rutgers-Newark to help the Cougars improve to 4-3 overall, 2-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference.

Lancaster Bible College sophomore Jade Eshelman (Solanco) had 12 points and nine rebounds, teammate Adalyn Steiner (Cocalico) had 12 points and four rebounds and Jenna Dombach (Solanco) had seven points and seven rebounds in Saturday’s 51-41 United East Conference win over Penn College to help the Chargers improve to 4-1 overall, 1-0 conference.

Wilson College senior guard Yaya Cannon (Lancaster Catholic) had 10 points, six assists, four rebounds, and teammate Laela Robinson (Conestoga Valley) had 11 points, four assists and two rebounds in Saturday’s 71-54 win over Clarks Summit to help the Phoenix improve to 3-4 overall, 2-1 Colonial States Athletic Conference.

Women's Swimming

Clarion sophomore Hannah Greenway (Warwick) has been named the PSAC Women's Swimming Athlete of the Week. She recorded the best time of her collegiate career in the 50 Free, with a time of 23.56, at the Zippy Invite - a field dominated by NCAA Division I opponents - Clarion is a D-II program. Greenway took 15th at the event. Her time qualified her for the end-of-season NCAA championships. She nearly qualified for the NCAAs in the 100 Free, swimming a 52.72.

Indoor Track & Field :

Shippensburg University runner Leah Graybill (Warwick) re-wrote her own school record in the 60-meter dash with a personal best 7.66 seconds in her second-place finish at Bucknell’s Bison Opener on Saturday.

Penn State pole vaulter Carena Nottoli (Hempfield) placed third at Bucknell’s Bison Open on Saturday with a 3.51-meter clearance.

Indoor Track & Field: Millersville University thrower Hannah Woelfling (Cedar Crest) won the weight throw with a distance of 54 feet, 7 ½ inches at Bucknell’s Bison Open on Saturday. Also at the meet, Marauders runner De’Asia Holloman (Cedar Crest) earned a top-five finish in the 60-meter dash with a time of 9.26 seconds, while runner Hannah Sweda (Penn Manor) finished ninth in the 3,000-meter run in 11 minutes, 18 seconds.

Wrestling

Millersville University redshirt freshman Andrew Vogelbacher (McCaskey) won his 174-pound bout over Shippensburg’s Nyiem Flucas, 2-1, to help the Marauders top the Raiders 32-12, in their PSAC opener last Thursday. Millersville improved to 3-0 overall.

Elizabethtown College sophomore Braden Schuyler (Manheim Township) took fourth place at 133 pounds in to help his team win the nine-team Blue Jay Classic. Overall, Schuyler is 4-4 on the season for E-town (2-2 overall).

Lycoming College freshman James Ellis (Ephrata) took third place at 184 pounds in the Ohio Northern Invitational on Saturday. He won his first bout by major decision, his quarterfinal round bout 13-9, lost by pinfall in the semifinals but bounced back with a major decision and a pinfall to claim third place. Ellis is 5-3 on the season for Lycoming (0-2).

Men’s Basketball :

Utah State University grad student Taylor Funk (Manheim Central) had 13 points and seven rebounds in Sunday’s 82-64 win at San Francisco to help the Aggies improve to 7-0 overall.

UMBC grad student Colton Lawrence (Elco) had 15 points and four rebounds in Saturday’s 88-62 win at Lehigh to help the Retrievers improve to 5-4 overall.

Lock Haven University junior guard Eli Washington (Hempfield) had 13 points, three rebounds in Saturday’s 89-71 win over California (Pa.) University to help the Eagles improve to 6-1 overall, 2-0 PSAC.

Alvernia University junior Kyle Gordon (Garden Spot) had 11 points and two rebounds in Saturday’s 83-65 win over Stevenson to help the Golden Wolves improve to 5-2 overall, 1-1 MAC Commonwealth.

DeSales University junior forward Elijah Eberly (Elizabethtown) had 15 points, 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 74-49 win at FDU-Florham to help the Bulldogs improve to 5-2 overall, 2-0 MAC Freedom.

Lancaster Bible College junior forward Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot) had 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, teammate Seth Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 13 points, six assists and four rebounds, Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 11 points and 16 rebounds, and Luke Rumbaugh (Conestoga Valley) had 11 points and rebounds in Saturday’s 88-66 United East Conference opening win over Penn College to help the Chargers improve to 3-2 overall, 1-0 conference.

Penn State Berks senior Jeff Lorah (Elco) had 12 points and seven rebounds in Saturday’s 82-81 win over Wells to help his team improve to 2-4 overall.

Penn State York senior John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) had 12 points and two assists in Saturday’s 68-46 win at Penn State Beaver to help his team improve to 10-2 overall, 5-0 PSUAC.