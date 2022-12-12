Below is a recap of notable performances from 20 Lancaster-Lebanon League alums across five collegiate sports from the weekend of Dec. 9-11, 2022.

Sports included are indoor track & field, wrestling, men's swimming, women's basketball and men's basketball.

Student-athletes listed are alums of the following L-L programs: Cocalico, Donegal, Elco, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Garden Spot, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite, Manheim Central, Manheim Township and Solanco.

Do you know any L-L alum competing at the next level who is worthy of a mention here? Email John Walk at jwalk@lnpnews.com

Indoor Track & Field:

West Chester University senior jumper Will Rivers (Manheim Central) has been named the PSAC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week. Rivers nabbed both an NCAA and PSAC qualifying mark in the Triple Jump clearing 48 feet, nine inches. It was good for second place overall at the Seahawk Shootout. It was the top distance of any NCAA Division II athlete in the field. Rivers also finished fourth in the long jump (22 feet, 11 inches), which was also a PSAC qualifying mark and the second-best distance of anyone in the conference so far this season.

Lebanon Valley College senior runner Zach Reed (Manheim Central) has been named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week. Reed won the 60-meter hurdles (8.50 seconds) and third in the 200 meters (23.61 seconds). His 60-meter hurdles time is the 20th-fastest time in the nation among NCAA Division III runners, and the fastest time among MAC runners. His 200 meters time is a new career-best, and fifth-best in the MAC so far this season.

Wrestling:

Messiah University freshman grappler Austin Brass (Ephrata) placed seventh at 174 pounds in the 15-team Petrofes Invitational hosted by Messiah.

Men’s Swimming:

Pace University junior swimmer Tyler Besnoff (Manheim Township) was the top finisher in the 1000 yard freestyle (10:52.19), while teammate Xander Hughes (Hempfield) swam a leg of the 200 medley relay team that placed third at Southern Connecticut State on Friday. SCSU won the meet, 134-96.

Women’s Basketball:

Wilson College senior guard Yaya Cannon (Lancaster Catholic) had 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in last Friday’s 60-56 win over Mount Aloysius to help the Phoenix improve to 5-4 overall.

Widener University first-year forward Avalynn Bear (Hempfield) had eight points and 11 rebounds in Saturday’s 60-52 MAC Commonwealth win at Eastern University to help the Pride improve to 3-7 overall, 1-3 conference.

James Madison University senior guard Kiki Jefferson (Lancaster Catholic) had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Sunday’s 75-60 win at William & Mary to help the Dukes (7-2 overall) pick up their fourth-straight win.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania sophomore guard Kiera Baughman (Donegal) had 14 points, four assists and three rebounds in Sunday’s 77-65 non-league win over Goldey-Beacom to help the Hawks improve to 7-0 overall. IUP will open its PSAC schedule Sunday against Kutztown.

Lancaster Bible College junior Jenna Dombach (Solanco) had 24 points and five rebounds and teammate Adalyn Steiner (Cocalico) had 11 points and eight rebounds in Sunday’s 63-54 win at Eastern Mennonite to help the Chargers (6-1) pick up their fourth-straight victory.

Men’s Basketball:

Lancaster Bible College grad student Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) had 26 points and three rebounds, teammate Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) had a season-high 24 points to go with seven rebounds, and teammate Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot) logged season-highs in points (19), rebounds (11), blocks (five) and assists (four) in last Thursday’s 87-76 win over Cabrini. The Chargers (4-3) are next in action Dec. 29, with the next three games coming on the road. They’ll return home Jan. 7.

Penn State York senior guard John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in Friday’s 82-51 PSUAC win over Penn State Dubois to help his team improve to 13-2 overall, 8-0 conference.

DeSales University junior Elijah Eberly (Elizabethtown) had 19 points, four rebounds and three steals, and teammate Devin Atkinson (Lancaster Catholic) had seven points and seven rebounds off the bench in Saturday’s 77-58 MAC Freedom win over Misericordia to help the Bulldogs improve to 7-2 overall, 4-0 conference.

Central Penn College senior Nate Jean-Philippe (Lancaster Mennonite) had 21 points, three assists and three steals in Saturday’s 91-88 Eastern States Athletic Conference opening win to help the Knights improve to 3-6 overall, 1-0 ESAC.

Utah State guard/forward Taylor Funk (Manheim Central) had six points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 79-67 win over Loyola Marymount to help the Aggies improve to 8-0 overall.

UMBC grad student Colton Lawrence (Elco) had six points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench in Saturday’s 75-63 win over Morgan State to help the Retrievers (7-4) pick up their fourth-straight win.