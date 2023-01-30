Below is an update on 47 Lancaster-Lebanon League alums who logged notable performances at the next level across a combined total of five sports last week.

It’s highlighted by weekly honors being given to Manheim Central alum Mason Nissley (volleyball) and Ariel Jones (women’s basketball). Speaking of Jones, she was one of two women’s basketball players who logged career-highs in contests last week, alongside Cocalico product Adalyn Steiner. Three others logged season-highs in various categories.

Men’s Volleyball :

Messiah University senior outside hitter Mason Nissley (Manheim Central) has been named the Middle Atlantic Conference Player of the Week after leading the Falcons on a 4-0 trip to Ohio in which Messiah (5-0) defeated Mount Union, Mount St. Joseph, Aurora and defending NCAA Division III champion Carthage. Nissley posted 65 total kills with a .328 hitting percentage.

Indoor Track & Field :

Shippensburg University women’s runner Leah Graybill (Warwick) improved her own school record to win the 200-meter dash Friday night to highlight the first day of the 2023 Bison Open & Multi at Bucknell University. Graybill completed the event in 24.57 seconds, an improvement of .16 seconds from her school record set last season. On Saturday, Graybill won the 60-meter dash in 7.65 seconds, a tenth of a second off her school record set a week earlier. Graybill also ran a leg of the winning 1600 meter relay team (4:00.74).

In the semifinal heat of the 60-meter women’s hurdles at the Penn State National Open on Friday, Villanova University senior Jane Livingston (Conestoga Valley) ran 8.36 seconds, the second-fastest time of all runners who competed in the semifinals. However, Livingston did not compete in the finals of the event.

Competing at Franklin & Marshall’s Mini Dip Invitational over the weekend, Millersville University thrower Hannah Woelfling (Cedar Crest) placed second in the shot put (41 feet, 10 inches) while Ashly Dodd (Conestoga Valley) placed third in the triple-jump (31-11) and De’Asia Holloman (Cedar Crest) placed second in the 60 meter hurdles (9.23 seconds).

Wrestling :

Elizabethtown College freshman Caden Droege (Lancaster Catholic) placed fourth at 174 pounds in the Ken Ober Memorial Tournament hosted by E-town over the weekend. No other information was made available.

Messiah University junior grappler Hayden Benner (Warwick) reached the second round and eventually finished 2-2 at 285 pounds in the Wheaton Invitational hosted by Wheaton (Ill.) College over the weekend.

Shippensburg University freshman grappler Mike Trainor (Octorara) went 1-1 at 149 pounds on the weekend, participating in two of three matches for the Raiders, who topped American International, Thaddeus Stevens and Camden County to improve to 9-6 overall. Trainor earned a technical fall in 2:47 over Thaddeus Stevens wrestler Dan Lilley. Trainor is 11-6 on the season.

Women’s Basketball :

Shippensburg University senior guard Ariel Jones (Cedar Crest) has been named the PSAC Eastern Division Athlete of the Week. It’s the seventh weekly conference honor for Jones this season. In a 3-0 week for the Raiders (12-2 conference, 17-3 overall), Jones averaged 32 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. On Jan. 23 at Millersville, Jones scored a career-high 51 points to break the PSAC’s single-game scoring record, which in turn made her the PSAC career points leader. She also became the NCAA Division II career-leader in made free-throws. She enters this week at 2,500 career points, the 12th player in NCAA D-II history to have scored at least 2,500 career points.

Albright College freshman center Orianna Edmond (Hempfield) had nine points and four rebounds in last Tuesday’s 62-50 MAC Commonwealth win over Lebanon Valley College to help the Lions improve to 7-3 conference, 13-6 overall.

Muhlenberg College junior Caroline Horst (Pequea Valley) had five points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday’s 54-46 Centennial Conference win over McDaniel. Horst followed up with nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists in Saturday’s 59-57 Centennial Conference win over Gettysburg to help the Mules improve to 8-6 conference, 9-10 overall.

Bloomsburg University junior forward Emma Gochnauer (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals, and teammate Megan Fisher (Garden Spot) had nine points and five rebounds in last Monday’s 68-53 PSAC win over Mansfield. Gochnauer then logged season-highs in points (23) and rebounds (10) in Wednesday’s 66-52 PSAC win at Kutztown to help the Huskies improve to 5-8 conference, 7-10 overall. The Golden Bears (7-6 conference, 9-10 overall) were paced by junior guard Zara Zerman (Northern Lebanon), who had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania sophomore guard Kiera Baughman (Donegal) had 13 points and four rebounds in Saturday’s 71-53 PSAC win over East Stroudsburg to help the Hawks improve to 9-5 conference, 14-5 overall.

Eastern University first-year guard Jeriyah Johnson (Lancaster Catholic) had 17 points and five rebounds in Saturday’s 49-40 Middle Atlantic Conference win over Hood to help the Eagles improve to 2-8 conference, 4-14 overall.

Lancaster Bible College senior Adalyn Steiner (Cocalico) logged career-highs in points (23) and rebounds (12) in Saturday’s 67-63 United East Conference win over Penn State Harrisburg. The Chargers (6-3 conference, 11-6 overall) are currently in fourth place among nine teams in the conference standings.

Wilson College senior guard Yaya Cannon (Lancaster Catholic) had 19 points, five assists and five steals in last Wednesday’s 72-50 Colonial States Athletic Conference win at Valley Forge. She followed up with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists in Saturday’s 58-43 Colonial States Athletic Conference win over Cedar Crest to help the Phoenix improve to 9-3 conference, 12-6 overall.

Men’s Basketball:

Penn State Mont Alto senior Dariel Rivera (McCaskey) had a season-high nine assists to go along with four points and four rebounds in last Tuesday’s 62-49 PSUAC win at Penn State Greater Allegheny. Mont Alto improved to 8-4 conference, 12-6 overall.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology’s Matt McCleary (Columbia) scored 12 points, while teammate Daivon Edmond-Greene (Hempfield) pulled down a season-high 10 rebounds to go along with two points and two blocks in last Tuesday’s 82-70 win at Delaware County Community College. The Bulldogs improved to 8-8 overall.

Lock Haven University junior guard Eli Washington (Hempfield) had 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in last Monday’s 80-75 PSAC win at Slippery Rock to help the Eagles improve to 8-4 conference, 12-5 overall.

Penn State Berks senior Jeff Lorah (Elco) had 12 points and four assists, and teammate Luke Collins (Lebanon) had 12 points in Friday’s 79-67 United East Conference win at Gallaudet. Berks followed up with a 74-69 conference win over St. Mary’s College in which Lorah had 13 points and three rebounds. Berks improved to 5-5 conference, 7-10 overall. One more victory will match the program’s most in a season since 2015-16 (8-17).

Utah State grad student Taylor Funk (Manheim Central) had 22 points, four rebounds and three steals in last Wednesday’s 85-75 Mountain West Conference loss at San Diego State. Funk then followed up with nine points and three rebounds in Saturday’s 70-53 Mountain West Conference win at Fresno State to help the Aggies improve to 6-3 conference, 17-5 overall. Utah State is currently tied for third place in the conference standings, two games back of first-place and No. 22 ranked San Diego State (8-1, 17-4). The Aggies still have nine conference games remaining on the schedule.

Bloomsburg University sophomore Asher Kemble (Elco) had 14 points and four rebonds in Wednesday’s 86-78 PSAC win at Kutztown, the Huskies first victory of the season. Kemble is averaging 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 17 games, all but three of them in a starting role.

Colgate University senior guard Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) scored 13 points in Saturday’s 69-57 Patriot League win over Lafayette to help the Raiders (10-0 league, 16-7 overall) remain atop the league standings.

Former Octorara hoopster Christian Ray had 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the University of Delaware in Saturday’s 81-78 Colonial Athletic Association win over Northeastern to help the Blue Hens improve to 4-6 conference, 12-11 overall.

DeSales University teammates Elijah Eberly (Elizabethtown) and Devin Atkinson (Lancaster Catholic) combined for 16 points, 19 rebounds, four steals and three assists in Thursday’s 79-59 Middle Atlantic Conference win at King’s College. The duo then combined for 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in Saturday’s 90-47 Middle Atlantic Conference win over Lycoming. With the victory, the Bulldogs (11-0 conference, 17-3 overall) clinched a spot in the MAC Freedom tournament, as they enter the week with a four-game lead atop the standings, with five conference games remaining on the schedule.

Grove City College sophomore guard Chase Yarberough (Warwick) had 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks in Saturday’s 64-55 Presidents’ Athletic Conference win over Westminster to help the Wolverines improve to 6-8 conference, 8-11 overall. Yarberough is averaging 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a starter in all 19 games so far this season.

Lancaster Bible College junior guard Seth Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 13 points and seven rebounds, while teammate Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot) had 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in last Wednesday’s 77-45 United East Conference win at St. Mary’s. In Saturday’s 80-66 United East Conference win over Penn State Harrisburg, Lancaster Bible College senior forward Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and teammate Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) had 13 points, four assists and three steals, while the trio of Beers, Zentner and Ty Erisman (Penn Manor) combined for 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks. The Chargers (8-1 conference, 11-7 overall) have a two-game lead atop the conference standings, with seven conference games remaining.

York College teammates Kai Cipalla (Warwick), Tate Landis (Warwick) and Pat Gilhool (Elizabethtown) combined for 12 points and four steals in last Wednesday’s 62-58 Commonwealth Conference win over Messiah to help the Spartans improve to 4-6 conference, 10-9 overall. The Falcons (3-7, 8-11) were paced by junior Bryce Coletti (Elco), who had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Messiah University teammates Bryce Coletti (Elco) and Cole Fisher (Lancaster Mennonite) combined for 16 points, six rebounds and six assists in Saturday’s 73-69 Middle Atlantic Conference win over Albright to help the Falcons improve to 4-7 conference, 9-11 overall.

Penn State York senior John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) had 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists, while teammates Connor Hostetter (Manheim Central), Jon Ware (Lancaster Catholic) and Kamrin Carroll (Penn Manor) combined for 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in last Tuesday’s 92-52 PSUAC win over Penn State Hazleton. Gillespie then followed up with 29 points and three assists, while Hostetter had 10 points and three assists, in Saturday’s 88-77 PSUAC win at Penn State Lehigh Valley. York (11-1 conference, 19-3 overall) enters the week with a one-game lead atop the conference standings.

Miles City (MT) Community College sophomore guard Denzel Kabasele (Lancaster Catholic) had 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals in Sunday’s 66-45 Mon-Dak Athletic Conference win at Lake Region (ND) State College to help the Pioneers improve to 3-10 conference, 4-18 overall. Kabasele is averaging 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.