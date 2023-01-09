With the holidays behind us, the College Digest weekend recap has returned. And it’s a notable one, as two Lancaster-Lebanon League products earned conference honors after top performances last week, while another became a top-10 all-time scorer at their respective collegiate basketball program. Those are listed below. Overall, twenty L-L alums across three winter sports and 15 collegiate programs are mentioned.

Women’s Basketball:

Shippensburg University women’s basketball senior guard Ariel Jones (Cedar Crest) has been named the PSAC Women’s East Athlete of the Week for the fourth time this season. She averaged 23.3 points per game and shot 83% at the free-throw line in a 3-0 week for the Raiders. Along the way, Jones broke the conference record in career free-throws and logged her sixth and seventh 20-point games of the season. Jones is now second all-time in PSAC career points with 2,305 points, surpassing Valerie Walker of Cheyney (1978-82). Jones is averaging a conference-leading 22.6 points per game for the Raiders (6-1 PSAC, 11-2 overall).

James Madison University senior Kiki Jefferson (Lancaster Catholic) moved into top-10 in the program’s all-time scoring list (now at 1,504 career points) in Saturday’s 63-54 win at Southern Miss. Jefferson led all scorers with 19 points for the Dukes (4-0 Sun Belt Conference, 14-2 overall).

Lock Haven University sophomore Jenadia Jordan (Linden Hall) had nine points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals in Saturday’s 68-66 win at Bloomsburg. The Eagles improved to 4-3 PSAC, 6-6 overall.

Kutztown University junior guard Zara Zerman (Northern Lebanon) had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists in Saturday’s 73-57 win over West Chester to help the Golden Bears improve to 4-3 PSAC, 6-7 overall.

Lancaster Bible College sophomore Jade Eshelman (Solanco) had 18 points and six rebounds, and teammate Adalyn Steiner (Cocalico) had 15 points, six rebounds in Saturday’s 75-46 win over Penn State Berks to improve to 2-0 United East Conference, 7-3 overall.

Lycoming College teammates Ashley Yoh (Elco), Kenzie Reed (Conestoga Valley) and Victoria Burton (Donegal) combined for 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Saturday’s 78-32 win over FDU-Florham to help the Warriors improve to 1-4 Middle Atlantic Conference, 5-9 overall.

Widener University freshman Avalynn Baer (Hempfield) had nine points and six rebounds in Saturday’s 76-66 win over MAC Commonwealth Conference win at Hood. The Pride improved to 2-3 conference, 5-9 overall.

Wrestling:

Messiah University sophomore Mason Casey (Garden Spot) went 1-2 overall in the Manganaro Duals hosted by Ursinus on Saturday. Casey’s lone win was a 141-pound third period fall over Rhode Island College grappler Michael Pestana. Messiah teammate Clay Gainer (Hempfield) also picked up a win at 149 pounds by pinning New England College’s Cole Patterson. For the season, Casey is 8-7 while Gainer is 9-8. The Falcons are 6-8 as a team.

Shippensburg University freshman Mike Trainor (Octorara) went 1-2 at 149 pounds in the Manganaro Duals hosted by Ursinus on Saturday. Trainor is now 8-4 on the season. The Raiders are 5-4 overall.

Men’s Basketball:

York College sophomore guard/forward Kai Cipalla (Warwick) has been named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Week after leading the Spartans (1-4 conference, 7-7 overall) to a 1-1 week. In a win over Albright, Cipalla poured in a career-high 30 points to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Against nationally ranked Christopher Newport, Cipalla tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.

UMBC grad student Colton Lawrence (Elco) had 19 points and five rebounds in Sunday’s 81-73 America East Conference win at Bryant to help the Retrievers improve to 2-1 conference, 11-6 overall.

Lock Haven University junior Eli Washington (Hempfield) had 11 points in Saturday’s 82-71 win over Bloomsburg, who saw sophomore Ash Kemble (Elco) tally 10 points and three rebounds. The Eagles improved to 6-1 PSAC, 10-2 overall, while the Huskies dropped to 0-7 PSAC, 0-11 overall.

DeSales University teammates Elijah Eberly (Elizabethtown) and Devin Atkinson (Lancaster Catholic) combined for 16 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in last Wednesday’s 66-63 MAC Freedom win at Lycoming to help the Bulldogs improve to 5-0 conference, 11-2 overall.

Lancaster Bible College was led by several Lancaster-Lebanon League alums in Saturday’s 104-75 United East Conference win over Penn State Berks. Chargers grad student Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) had 26 points, teammate Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, Seth Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) had nine points, and Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot) had 12 points and six rebounds. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for LBC (2-0 conference, 5-6 overall).

Messiah University teammates Bryce Coletti (Elco) and Cole Fisher (Lancaster Mennonite) combined for 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in Saturday’s 80-76 MAC Commonwealth overtime victory at Eastern. Fisher had a pair of game-icing free-throws in the final seconds of the overtime period. The Falcons improved to 3-2 conference, 8-6 overall.