Widener University sophomore runner Samuel Knowles (Ephrata) has been named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week, his second weekly honor of the indoor season. Competing at the NYU Invitational on Friday, Knowles set a Widener record in the 400 meter run with a time of 48.75 seconds, the best time in the event thus far by a Middle Atlantic Conference runner, and the 21st-fastest time of NCAA D-III runners this season.

That’s the lead item in this week’s College Digest, recapping notable performances from 50 Lancaster-Lebanon League alums competing at the next level across six different sports.

Men’s Indoor Track & Field:

Competing at Penn State’s Sykes & Sabock Challenge on Saturday, Nittany Lions runner Jacob Smith (Warwick) placed fifth in the one mile run in 4 minutes, 11.82 seconds and 12th in the 800 meter run in 1 minute, 56.67 seconds.

Competing in the Frank Golden and DeSchriver Invitationals hosted by East Stroudsburg University on Sunday, ESU runner Emmanuel Gitonga (Conestoga Valley) won the 1,000 meter run in 2 minutes, 40.67 seconds.

Women’s Indoor Track & Field:

Competing at Penn State’s Sykes & Sabock Challenge on Saturday, Shippensburg University runner Leah Graybill (Warwick) won the 400 meters in a season-best time of 56.88 seconds. The time moves her atop the PSAC leaderboard and is an NCAA provisional qualifier. Graybill later finished sixth in the 200 meters (24.69 seconds).

Competing in the Frank Golden and DeSchriver Invitationals hosted by East Stroudsburg University on Sunday, Millersville University thrower Hannah Woelfling (Cedar Crest) won the eight throw with a distance of 57 feet, one inch, while teammate Emily Skidmore (Warwick) ran a leg of the third-place 1600 meter relay team (4:28.62) and ran a leg of the second-place 800 meter relay team (1:51.64).

Wrestling:

Messiah University junior grappler Hayden Benner (Warwick) won his heavyweight bout Friday, defeating York College’s Brock Hofler, 6-1. Messiah teammate Clay Gainer (Hempfield) won his 149-pound bout, defeating York’s Bryan Diaz, 2-1. York won the dual meet, 26-19, dropping the Falcons to 9-11 overall. Gainer then reached the quarterfinal round of the 149-pound bracket of the Messiah Open on Saturday.

Franklin & Marshall College freshman grappler Josh Hillard (Manheim Township) reached the semifinal round of the 141-pound bracket of the Messiah Open on Saturday. Hillard then went 1-1 in the consolation bracket to finish in fifth place. He picked up a pair of pins in the tournament. Pitt-Johnstown sophomore grappler Will Small (Donegal) also placed fifth in the 184-pound bracket by winning four bouts in the consolation bracket.

Men’s Volleyball:

Messiah University senior Mason Nissley (Manheim Central) had 23 kills, three aces and three digs, teammate Conner Stauffer (Elco) had 11 kills, Owen Hanzelman (Hempfield) had 10 digs and and Ryan Givens (Hempfield) had seven kills in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Rutgers-Newark. The four teammates then combined for 45 kills and 19 digs in a 1-1 weekend at the Juniata Tournament, defeating Geneva College, 3-0, and losing to St. John Fisher, 0-3. Messiah is 7-1 overall.

Stevenson University senior middle blocker Elliot De La Torre (Hempfield) helped his squad go 2-1 on the weekend, with a pair of 3-0 wins over Penn State Altoona and Geneva College, and a 0-3 loss at Juniata. De La Torre combined for 13 kills, three aces, three digs and three blocks in the three matches. Stevenson is 4-6 overall.

Women’s Basketball:

Bloomsburg University teammates Emma Gochnauer (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Megan Fisher (Garden Spot) combined for nine points, 13 rebounds and five assists in Wednesday’s 48-45 PSAC win over Lock Haven to help the Huskies improve to 6-9 conference, 8-11 overall.

Wilson College senior guard Yaya Cannon (Lancaster Catholic) had 22 points and six assists, while teammate Laela Robinson (Conestoga Valley) had eight points, four assists and three rebounds in last Wednesday’s 75-56 Colonial States Athletic Conference win over Notre Dame (Md.) University. … The duo combined for 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals in Saturday’s 61-46 Colonial States Athletic Conference win at Cairn to help the Phoenix improve to 11-3 conference, 14-6 overall.

James Madison University senior guard Kiki Jefferson (Lancaster Catholic) scored 22 points and pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds while dishing out three assists in Thursday’s 72-54 Sun Belt Conference win at South Alabama to help the Dukes improve to 8-3 conference, 18-5 overall.

Shippensburg University senior guard Ariel Jones (Cedar Crest) had 35 points, eight rebounds and three steals in Saturday’s 76-67 PSAC win at East Stroudsburg to help the Raiders improve to 13-2 conference, 18-3 overall.

Albright College freshman center Orianna Edmond (Hempfield) had nine points and four rebounds in Saturday’s 57-56 Middle Atlantic Conference win over Alvernia to help the Lions improve to 9-4 conference, 15-7 overall.

Lancaster Bible College junior Jenna Dombach (Solanco) had 12 points, six assists and four rebounds, and teammate Adalyn Steiner (Cocalico) had 10 points and seven rebounds in Saturday’s 68-32 United East Conference win at Wells to help the Chargers improve to 7-5 conference, 12-8 overall.

Lycoming College teammates Ashley Yoh (Elco) and Kenzie Reed (Conestoga Valley) combined for 12 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in Saturday’s 61-47 Middle Atlantic Conference win over Delaware Valley to help the Warriors improve to 2-10 conference, 6-15 overall.

Messiah University senior guard Amber High (Lancaster Mennonite) had 11 points in Saturday’s 70-52 Middle Atlantic Conference win at Hood to help the Falcons improve to 19-2 overall. Messiah is ranked No. 19 in NCAA Division III by d3hoops.com. High is averaging 8.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Men’s Basketball:

Colgate University senior guard Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) had 19 points and five rebounds in Monday’s 76-63 Patriot League win over Loyola to help the Raiders (11-0 conference, 17-7 overall) stretch their win streak to 11 games. Colgate currently has a 2 ½ game lead atop the standings.

Utah State grad student Taylor Funk (Manheim Central) scored nine points and pulled down seven rebounds in last Wednesday’s 84-73 Mountain West Conference win over New Mexico. … Funk then followed up with 21 points and three rebounds in Saturday’s 88-79 Mountain West Conference win at Colorado State. The Aggies (8-3 conference, 19-5 overall) enter the week a game back of first-place San Diego State in the conference standings. Utah State hosts San Diego State on Wednesday.

Lock Haven University junior guard Eli Washington (Hempfield) had 19 points, five assists and three steals in last Wednesday’s 108-70 PSAC win at Bloomsburg. … Washington then followed up with nine points, five rebounds and three assists in Saturday’s 64-58 PSAC win over Shepherd to help the Eagles improve to 11-5 conference, 15-6 overall.

DeSales University teammates Elijah Eberly (Elizabethtown) and Devin Atkinson (Lancaster Catholic) combined for 18 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in Wednesday’s 65-54 Middle Atlantic Conference win at Wilkes to help the Bulldogs (12-0 conference, 18-3 overall) stay atop the MAC Freedom standings.

Grove City College sophomore guard Chase Yarberough (Warwick) had 10 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday’s 80-56 Presidents’ Athletic Conference win at Bethany. Yarberough followed up with 15 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s 75-70 loss at Chatham. The Wolverines are 7-9 conference, 9-12 overall.

Several Lancaster-Lebanon League alums helped Lancaster Bible College in last Friday’s 91-79 United East Conference win at SUNY Morrisville. Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) had 32 points, four rebounds and four assists, Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 21 points, five rebounds and three assists, Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot) had nine points and 16 rebounds, and Seth Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) had nine points, three rebounds and three assists. The Chargers improved to 10-1 conference, 13-7 overall. …In Saturday’s 87-65 United East Conference win at Wells, Shewbridge had 16 points and five assists, Stoltzfus had 10 points and eight rebounds and Zentner had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. Teammates Beers and Ty Erisman (Penn Manor) combined for 11 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists. The Chargers improved to 11-1 conference, 14-7 overall.

York College sophomore Kai Cipalla (Warwick) got the go-ahead layup with eight seconds left in last Wednesday’s 72-69 Middle Atlantic Conference win over Albright. Cipalla and teammate Tate Landis (Warwick) each scored 12 points in the victory. … Cipalla followed up with 22 points and eight rebounds, while teammates Tate Landis (Warwick) and Pat Gilhool (Elizabethtown) combined for nine points and three rebounds in Saturday’s 82-72 Middle Atlantic Conference win at Lebanon Valley to help the Spartans improve to 6-7 conference, 12-10 overall.

Penn State York senior guard John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) had 11 points and three rebounds in last Tuesday’s 85-56 PSUAC win at Penn State Scranton. Additionally, Penn State York teammates Connor Hostetter (Manheim Central), Jon Ware (Lancaster Catholic) and Kamrin Carroll (Penn Manor) combined for 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists. York improved to 12-1 conference, 20-3 overall. … In Saturday’s 66-63 PSUAC win over Penn State Schuylkill, Gillespie, Hostetter and Ware combined for 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. York (13-1 conference, 21-3 overall) enters the week with a two-game lead atop the PSUAC standings.

Penn State Mont Alto senior Dariel Rivera (McCaskey) had 12 points and three rebounds in Saturday’s 48-45 PSUAC win at Penn State New Kensington. Mont Alto improved to 9-4 conference, 14-6 overall.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology teammates Matt McCleary (Columbia), Daivon Edmond-Greene (Hempfield) and Gabe Mantos-Morales (Conestoga Valley) combined for 17 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, six steals and three blocks in last Tuesday’s 114-76 win at Harrisburg Area Community College. In Saturday’s 82-66 win over Philadelphia, Mantos-Morales, McCleary and Edmond-Greene combined for 18 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. The Bulldogs improved to 10-9 overall.

Miles (MT) Community College sophomore guard Denzel Kabasele (Lancaster Catholic) had a career-high 25 points to go along with four steals, three rebounds and three assists in Monday’s 78-76 loss at Bismarck (ND) State College. Kabasele put the Pioneers (3-11 Mon-Dak Conference, 4-19 overall) up 76-75 on a layup with 20 seconds left, but Bismarck hit a game-winning 3-pointer a moment later.