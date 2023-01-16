This week’s College Digest recap includes weekly honors given to two Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball products. Shippensburg women’s hoops star Ariel Jones (Cedar Crest) again earned PSAC Eastern Division Athlete of the Week honors, while Lancaster Bible College senior guard Jordan Shewbridge was named the United East Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Below is a recap of notable of performances of L-L League alums at the next level across five winter sports: wrestling, indoor track & field, swimming, and men’s and women’s basketball. In all, there are 36 L-L products noted below. One of those is a runner who posted a career-best time, two of those are basketball players who notched career-highs and two others are also hoopsters who tallied season-highs.

Wrestling:

Shippensburg University freshman grappler Mike Trainor (Octorara) overcame numerous blood stoppages in his 149-pound bout to pin Seton Hill’s Dominic Williams in 6:34, which helped the Raiders top the Griffins, 25-24, in a PSAC matchup last Wednesday. With the win, Shippensburg 14th-year coach Seth Bloomquist picked up career coaching victory No. 100, as the Raiders improved to 1-1 PSAC, 6-4 overall. Trainor improved to 9-4 on the season.

Messiah University junior grappler Hayden Benner (Warwick) went 2-3 at 285 pounds, while teammate Mason Casey (Garden Spot) went 3-2 at 141 pounds at the Budd Whitehill Duals hosted by Lycoming College over the weekend. The performances helped the Falcons place ninth among the 16-team event.

Indoor track & field:

Villanova University women’s senior sprinter Jane Livingston (Conestoga Valley) had standout performances in the 60 meter hurdles and 60 meter dash in the Penn 10-Team Select event at the Ocean Breeze Track & Field Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York, on Saturday. In the 60 meter hurdles, Livingston posted a time of 8.55 seconds in the prelims to lead a field of 13 runners, then maintained her position to finish first in the final in a nearly identical time of 8.56. In the 60 meter dash, Livingston posted a personal best mark of 7.64 to finish third out of 30 competitors in the preliminaries. It was also the sixth-fastest time in the event in program history. Livingston then ran the final of the 60 meters just moments after winning the hurdles and came in eighth in 7.88.

Men’s Swimming:

Indiana University of Pennsylvania swimmer Thomas McGillan (Ephrata) had a standout performance at Wayne State on Saturday. McGillan won the 100 free in 47.81 seconds, placed second in the 50 free (21.31) and swam a leg of the winning 400 free relay (3:15.61). Though, IUP fell to Wayne State, 121-87, dropping to 4-3 overall as a team.

Women’s Basketball:

Bloomsburg University teammates Emma Gochnauer (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Megan Fisher (Garden Spot) combined for 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in Wednesday’s 61-52 PSAC win at East Stroudsburg. The duo followed up with a combined eight points, 12 rebounds and four assists in Saturday’s 76-37 PSAC win over Shepherd. The Huskies improved to 2-7 conference, 4-9 overall.

Kutztown University junior guard Zara Zerman (Northern Lebanon) had 16 points and three steals, and teammate Sydney Pierson (Elizabethtown) had seven points and six rebounds in Wednesday’s 60-48 PSAC win at Millersville. The duo followed up with Zerman scoring 13 points, pulling down six rebounds and dishing out six assists, and Pierson scoring 11 points, collecting 10 rebounds and tallying three blocks in Saturday’s 72-65 PSAC win over Lock Haven. The Golden Bears improve to 6-3 conference, 8-7 overall.

Lock Haven University sophomore Jenadia Jordan (Linden Hall) had 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in last Wednesday’s 73-57 PSAC win at Mansfield to help the Eagles improve to 5-3 conference, 7-6 overall.

Shippensburg University senior Ariel Jones (Cedar Crest) has been named PSAC Eastern Division Athlete of the Week for the fifth time this season. She had 28 points, five rebounds and four assists in last Wednesday’s 83-70 PSAC win at West Chester. She followed up with 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals in Saturday’s 70-48 PSAC win over Mansfield. Jones currently ranked second among all NCAA Division II players in scoring (23 points per game) and leads all of D-II in made free-throws (89). The Raiders (8-1 conference, 13-2 overall) have won five in a row.

Several Lancaster-Lebanon League products helped Lancaster Bible College win at Penn State Abington in Wednesday’s 64-60 United East Conference victory. Chargers senior Adalyn Steiner (Cocalico) had 15 points and three rebounds, sophomore Jade Eshelman (Solanco) had nine points, 17 rebounds and four assists, and junior Jenna Dombach (Solanco) had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. LBC improved to 3-0 conference, 8-3 overall.

Wilson College senior Yaya Cannon (Lancaster Catholic) had 10 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 104-94 Colonial States Athletic Conference win over St. Elizabeth. Cannon followed up with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals, with teammate Laela Robinson (Conestoga Valley) scoring eight points and pulling down four rebounds, in Saturday’s 92-61 Colonial States Athletic Conference win over Rosemont. The Phoenix improved to 7-1 conference, 10-4 overall.

James Madison University senior guard Kiki Jefferson (Lancaster Catholic) had 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals in last Thursday’s 73-64 Sun Belt Conference win over Appalachian State. Jefferson followed up with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday’s 62-57 SBC win over Georgia Southern. Jefferson is tied for the conference lead in rebounds per game within the conference (9.8). Winners of their last 13 games, the Dukes improved to 6-0 conference, 16-2 overall.

Albright College freshman center Orianna Edmond (Hempfield) had 13 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 75-50 non-league win at King’s College to help the Lions improve to 10-6 overall.

Eastern University freshman guard Jeriyah Johnson (Lancaster Catholic) had 30 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in Saturday’s 68-65 overtime victory against Stevenson in a MAC Commonwealth matchup. Johnson scored all eight of Eastern’s points in the extra period, including six of seven free-throws which proved to win the game. The Eagles improved to 5-2 conference, 6-10 overall.

A few Lancaster-Lebanon League products contributed to Lancaster Bible College’s 65-56 United East Conference win at Gallaudet. Chargers junior Jenna Dombach (Solanco) had 13 points, three assists and three steals, senior Adalyn Steiner (Cocalico) had 11 points and three rebounds, and sophomore Jade Eshelman (Solanco) had seven points and eight rebounds. LBC improved to 4-0 conference, 9-3 overall.

Men’s Basketball:

Colgate University senior guard Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) had 12 points and six rebounds in Wednesday’s 77-71 Patriot League win over Boston to help the Raiders improve to 5-0 conference, 11-7 overall.

Former Octorara hoopster Christian Ray had 18 points and eight rebounds for Delaware in Wednesday’s 72-59 Colonial Athletic Conference win over Towson to help the Blue Hens improve to 2-2 conference, 10-7 overall.

Lancaster Bible College was led by several Lancaster-Lebanon League alums in a pair of wins last week. In Wednesday’s 80-73 overtime win at Penn State Abington. Chargers grad student Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) had 25 points and five assists, senior forward Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) had eight points and seven rebounds, and junior Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot) had 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. LBC outscored Abington 15-8 in the extra period, with a combined seven points coming from Zentner and Shewbridge. … In Saturday’s 83-57 United East Conference win at Gallaudet, Zentner had a season-high 25 points to go along with nine rebounds and three blocks, Shewbridge had 22 points and seven assists, and Seth Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. … Shewbridge’s output led him to being named the United East Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

DeSales University teammates Devin Atkinson (Lancaster Catholic) and Elijah Eberly (Elizabethtown) contributed to a pair of wins for the Bulldogs last week. In Wednesday’s 70-61 win at Delaware Valley, the duo combined for 12 points, nine assists and four rebounds. In Saturday’s 74-58 MAC Freedom win over Arcadia, they combined for 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The Bulldogs improved to 7-0 conference, 13-3 overall.

Utah State grad student Taylor Funk (Manheim Central) had 15 points and 10 rebounds in Friday’s 85-70 Mountain West Conference loss at Nevada. The Aggies (3-2 conference, 14-4 overall) have lost two of their last three games.

Juniata College sophomore Ross Conway (Lancaster Catholic) combined for 17 points and six rebounds in a pair of Landmark Confernece wins last week, including a 66-53 victory against Elizabethtown College, played at The Palestra in Philadelphia, on Sunday. The Eagles improved to 4-0 conference, 11-4 overall.

Penn State York senior John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) had 11 points, five rebounds and three steals in Friday’s 61-49 PSUAC win at Penn State Mont Alto. York (9-0 conference, 16-2 overall) stretched its win streak to eight games.

UMBC grad student Colton Lawrence (Elco) had 10 points and two rebounds in Saturday’s 85-77 American East Conference win over Maine to help the Retrievers improve to 3-1 conference, 12-6 overall.

Lock Haven University junior guard Eli Washington (Hempfield) dished out a season-high seven assists to go along with two points and three rebounds in Saturday’s 87-77 PSAC win at Kutztown to help the Eagles improve to 7-2 conference, 11-3 overall.

Grove City sophomore Chase Yarberough (Warwick) tallied a career-high 16 rebounds to go along with six points in Saturday’s 84-83 Presidents Athletic Conference loss to Washington & Jefferson. Yarberough had a putback layup in the final minute to cut the deficit to 84-83, and the Wolverines (4-6 conference, 6-9 overall) later had an opportunity for a game-winning shot but instead committed a turnover in the final seconds.