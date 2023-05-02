The Lancaster Barnstormers celebrated last year’s Atlantic League championship and got their first win of the new season Tuesday, beating York 7-2 in their 2023 home opener at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster got two home runs from slugger Kelly Dugan and … nearly froze, on a night when thermometer readings in the 40s seemed satirical. Still, a crowd of 5,195 very hearty fans showed up to watch the club celebrate its third league title.

There was a pregame championship ring ceremony and trophy presentation, with remarks from AL president Rick White and Voice of the Barnstormers Dave Collins.

Local youth league ballplayers and their families covered the infield as manager Ross Peeples strolled around with the trophy, giving all the kids a close look.

Then came a motorcade, mostly Jeeps and one or two Hummers, driving the team around the diamond parade-style and dropping them off at the dugout.

The Stormers were 0-3, coming off a rough season-opening weekend at Southern Maryland, but the new edition looks a lot, in substance and style, like last year’s championship side.

Tuesday’s offense spanned the spectrum, starting with what should be a familiar sight this summer — towering homers to right-center off the bat of Dugan, who now has 39 homers in 170 AL games.

They came in the first — scoring Melvin Mercedes, who had walked — and in the seventh.

The Barnstormers’ four-run sixth included a double by Chris Proctor; and a triple, badly misjudged in the outfield, from Jake Hoover; but also a couple walks, a stolen base and — shades of Gene Mauch, a suicide squeeze bunt from Shawon Dunston Jr., scoring Hoover.

On the run-prevention side, Peeples rummaged through five pitchers.

In the fourth the Revs scored and were threatening when Peeples pulled starter Jacob Lemoine, who had been laboriously effective, but was already at the 75-pitch mark.

Lemoine, with a fastball and slider in the 90s, figures as a rotation guy. He had nine appearances with the Oakland A’s last year. 7-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 56 innings with Round Rock, the Texas Rangers’ AAA affiliate, in 2021.

Strapping righty Andrew Lee, who has struggled in the season-opening series at Southern Maryland, came on and got the next six outs on cruise control, striking out four.

Back-of-the-pen guys Mike Adams, Brian Marconi and Travis Lakins took it from there. The fivesome combined to allow seven hits and strike out 10.

The Barnstormers seem to have gotten through the usual early season roster logistical issues and are set at 26 players, including catcher/outfielder Jack Conley, who has spent the past five years in the Phillies’ system, having peaked out at AAA Lehigh Valley.

The entire roster of skill-position platers is back from last year, with the exception of Conley, catcher Jose Felix and infielder Yeison Coca, who is still waiting on his visa. Virtually the entire roster of position players is back from last year.

Lancaster and York will continue their series Wednesday at the Clip, Greg Minier on the mound for York vs. Lancaster opening-day starter Nile Ball. Neither pitcher has a decision.