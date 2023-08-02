Charleston left-hander Joe Testa won his sixth consecutive start Tuesday, pitching the Dirty Birds to a 4-2 win over host Lancaster. Testa (8-2) allowed six hits and two runs in seven innings of work. He walked one and hit a batter while striking out two. The Dirty Birds gave Testa all the run support he needed in the first two innings.

Telvin Nash homered into the right-field deck with two outs and the bases empty in the first for a 1-0 lead. In the second. With one out, Diego Goris singled into right field, and Yovan Gonzalez walked on a full-count pitch off Dominic DiSabatino (3-7).

Jose Bermudez hit a grounder off the glove of first baseman Wilson Garcia for an RBI single, and the throw to the plate by second baseman Trace Loehr skipped past Conley, allowing Gonzalez to take third. Jalen Miller capped the inning, and the Charleston scoring, with a two-run double into the left-field corner.

Lancaster finally broke through against Testa in the sixth. Yeison Coca reached on a one-out double inside the third base bag and came home two batters later when Ariel Sandoval singled to left-center. Garcia singled to open the seventh and left for designated runner Melvin Mercedes. Trayvon Robinson got Mercedes home with a double into the left-field corner.

Next up

Brent Teller (7-4) will make the start for the Barnstormers on Wednesday evening against Danny Wirchansky (3-3) at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans may tune in on Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball, beginning at 6:30.

Notes

Coca went 3 for 4, extending his hitting streak to nine … He has eight doubles in 11 games … Sandoval extended an on-base streak to 14 games … Cordero has hit safely in 18 of 19 … Former Twins right-hander Cody Stashak struck out two in a perfect eighth inning in his Atlantic League debut for the Barnstormers … Lancaster has lost three in a row, outhitting the opposition in each game.