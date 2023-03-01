Lancaster native and Cedar Crest grad Joseph Carpenter was signed to a contract for this season, it was announced Monday by Lancaster Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples.

The first baseman became the 10th player under contract with the team for the upcoming campaign. Nine were with the ball-club at some point during 2022.

Carpenter, 23, made an immediate splash in the professional ranks last year, singling home the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth against Long Island in his first at-bat out of the college ranks. The right-handed hitter produced only one extra-base hit in his first 14 games before getting hot over the season’s last seven games, hitting seven doubles, a triple and his first pro home run Sept. 17 against Southern Maryland.

Overall, the Delaware grad hit .297 with a .500 slugging percentage in 21 regular season games. He appeared in two of the club’s postseason games, going 0-for-2 with a run scored.

“Carpenter probably would have gotten drafted last year if there were still more rounds,” said Peeples. “He came in and did well for us. We are hoping that, after getting his feet wet last year, with some growth, he will be even better this year.”