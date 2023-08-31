The Lancaster Barnstormers are in the first place in the Atlantic League's North Division. The Stormers have turned things around after a 25-38 first half of the season to lead the North in the second half by two games over Southern Maryland.

Steller defense has been part of the improvement, including a play Ariel Sandoval made in the Stormers game Wednesday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Sandoval, playing center field, showed off his glovework with a diving catch in the top of the fifth. The Charleston's Yovan Gonzalez hit a ball to left-center field. Sandoval raced to his right and leaped going horizontal to make the grab.

Sandoval was injured on the play, but he is OK. He got up and walked off on his own.

The catch helped earn a 2-1 win over the Dirty Birds.

Here's video of the catch, which earned the No. 5 spot on ESPN's "Plays of the Day."