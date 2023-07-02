Joseph Carpenter belted a tying home run with two outs in the top of the ninth, and Lancaster exploded for seven runs in the top of the 10th for a 10-4 win over Charleston on Saturday afternoon at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston, West Virginia.

It was the Barnstormers’ third straight win in the club’s final at bat and the second in a row where they were one out away from defeat.

Carpenter connected on the first pitch from Williams Jerez after the left-hander had struck out Wilson Garcia and retired Trayvon Robinson on a grounder to third. It was only the second Lancaster hit since the second inning and the team’s first extra-base hit of the afternoon.

Andrew Lee (3-1) survived an infield single and intentional walk in the home ninth, setting the Barnstormers up for their winning inning.

Edison Suriel (1-2) hit Trace Loehr with a pitch, then walked Jake Hoover to load the bases with “ghost” runner Jack Conley taking third. Suriel coaxed a foul pop up from Melvin Mercedes for the first out, but Andretty Cordero snuck a groundball past diving second baseman Jalen Miller to give Lancaster a 5-3 lead. Ariel Sandoval was walked intentionally to reload the bases before Garcia hit a two-run double and Robinson followed with a three-run homer.

Tyler LaPorte gave up singles to Bobby Bradley and Justin O’Connor to start the home 10th but got a double play out of Luis Roman to end the threat.

Lancaster scored in both the first and second innings to take the early lead. Cordero scored from third in the top of the first, bolting for home plate as pitcher Colt Webb threw to first on a comebacker. In the second, Cordero singled again to drive in Hoover from second for the 2-0 edge.

Roman had the fourth straight hit off Lancaster starter Brent Teller in the fourth, a two-run single up the middle to tie the game 2-2.

The Dirty Birds’ third baseman delivered again, snapping the tie with a solo homer to right-center in the sixth.

Teller worked seven innings, allowing eight hits and three runs. He had a season-high nine strikeouts and walked just one.

The Barnstormers are at Charleston again Sunday, with Dominic DiSabatino (3-4) going for Lancaster against lefty Derrick Adams (3-3).

Fans can tune into the game on FloBaseball, starting at 4 p.m.

Notes: Garcia’s double in the 10th extended his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest by a Barnstormer this season. … Carpenter’s homer was his first hit in 12 at-bats since coming off the injured list. … Cordero boosted his average to .306 with a three-hit game. … Sandoval’s average dropped to .398 after going 1-for-4.