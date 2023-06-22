Hershey's Mike Vecchione scored in overtime to give the Bears a 3-2 victory in Game 7 at Coachella Valley and a 4-3 series win to earn the AHL Calder Cup championship.

A scramble in front resulted with a rebound on Vecchione's stick right in front of the goal. The forward put the puck past Firebirds goalie Joey Daccord and the Bears' celebration ensued. The winning tally came at 16:19 of OT.

Here's video of Vecchione's game-winning goal.

YOU ROARED FOR US. WE ROAR FOR YOU. pic.twitter.com/SWejK1Igwu — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 22, 2023

The Firebirds had dominated the other three games in Acrisure Arena and it appeared that was also going to be the case Wednesday. CV took a 2-0 lead when Ryker Evans scored in the first period and captain Max McCormick scored just 24 seconds into the second.

Game 7 box score -- Bears 3, Firebirds 2 (OT)

The Bears cut the deficit to one with a power-play goal at 13:52 of the second. Joe Snively sent a pass from the right circle ahead to Mason Morelli near the right post. Morelli moved the puck across the crease to Connor McMichael who put his sixth of the postseason past Daccord.

Hershey then drew even at 17:09 when Aliaksei Protas negated a Coachella Valley clearing attempt and sent the puck back to the point for Vincent Iorio, whose one-timer was redirected by Hendrix Lapierre for the rookie’s third of the playoffs.

A scoreless third period set the stage for Veccione's OT heroics.

AHL President and CEO Scott Howson presents the Calder Cup to Bears captain Dylan McIlrath.

Here are the Bears posing with the Cup

WHEN WE WIN, WE ROAR pic.twitter.com/muQKSCpv4i — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 22, 2023

Cup Notes

12 Cups -- Hershey has now won the Calder Cup a record 12 times. ... The Bears last won in 2010. Hershey has 24 Finals appearances, 70 postseason appearances – all AHL records. ... The Bears have won at least one Calder Cup in every decade since claiming their first championship in 1947. ... Hershey’s most recent title is its fourth since opening its current home, GIANT Center, for the 2002-03 season, and fourth since its current affiliation with the NHL’s Washington Capitals began prior to the 2005-06 campaign.

2nd OT 7th game -- It was only the second time Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals was settled in OT. In 1953, the Cleveland Barons defeated the Pittsburgh Hornets, 1-

MVP -- Goaltender Hunter Shepard was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Shepard started every game for the Bears during the postseason run, going 14-6 with a 2.27 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage, and three shutouts. Shepard allowed two or fewer goals in 14 of his 20 games.

Back from a 2-0 deficit -- Hershey became just the fourth team in the history of the American Hockey League to rally from a 2-0 series deficit and eventually win the championship round, joining the 1972 Nova Scotia Voyageurs (won series 4-2), 1991 Springfield Indians (won series 4-2), and 2010 Hershey Bears (won series 4-2).

Game 7 history -- The contest was the 12th Game 7 in the history of the Calder Cup Finals, and the fourth involving the Bears. ... Hershey’s all-time record in Calder Cup Finals Game 7s is now 2-2. ... It was Hershey's first Game 7 win in the Finals since its first championship in 1947. ... The Bears became only the fourth road team to win the Calder Cup in a Game 7. ... Hershey improved to 10-9 all-time in playoff Game 7s with the victory.

Outscored -- The Bears were outscored in the series 22-14.

OT magic -- Three of the Bears' wins in the finals were in overtime.

Cup celebration -- Hershey’s 2023 Calder Cup championship celebration will be at GIANT Center on Saturday, at 3 p.m. More information about the festivities will be circulated later this week.