A full crowd was on hand for Nostalgia Day to watch several legends of the tractor pull circuit run the track July 24 at Buck Motorsports Park. Buck, Saturday July 24, 2021.

 Robert Devonshire Jr. | LNP Correspondent

1974

A new track debuts in May in Lancaster County’s southern end, thanks to the investment of six farmers: Elwood “Woody” Funk Jr., Elwood Funk Sr., Clarence Keener, Art Bonholtzer, Harry Greist and Galen Spickler. A straight shot down Route 272 from Lancaster city, the track is specially designed for competitive tractor pulls — a sport in which modified tractors (and later trucks) pull weighted sleds. In October, Woody Funk discusses the inaugural season with Lancaster Farming and says that despite poor weather, Buck Tractor Pulls drew an average Saturday night crowd of more than 1,200 people.

1984

Mike Hoff, who grew up on a Maryland farm but did not become a farmer, wins a national tractor pull championship through the U.S. Hot Rod Association. Hoff competed for years in tractor pulls at places like The Buck and toured at places like Seattle’s King Dome and New York’s Madison Square Garden. He also was tapped to create and drive a flame-throwing tractor-pull version of the drag racing legend Chi-Town Hustler.

1985

“Witness,” starring Harrison Ford, hits theaters. The Buck gets a plug, of sorts, in the film — though perhaps not the best product placement, given that the woman wearing a Buck shirt is hanging out with someone who smears ice cream on an Amish man. Retro vibes, reminiscent of that shirt, are being worked into a new line of Buck merchandise for 2022, according to the facility’s new owner, Zane Rettew.

1987

Buck stockholders are looking to sell as tractor pull interest declines and options like monster trucks rise in popularity.

