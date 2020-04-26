Last Monday was supposed to be the 124th running of the Boston Marathon, which for many runners is their Super Bowl or World Series.

It’s supposed to be the day to reap the benefits of hundreds and hundreds of training miles. A day to celebrate the joy of running with thousands of other runners with similar mindset.

COVID-19 forced the postponement of Boston until September for more than 30,000 runners, including more than two dozen from Lancaster County.

Even so, at least a half-dozen of those Lancaster County runners ran a marathon in honor of Boston.

For Emma Rissinger, 26, a first-grade teacher at Baron Elementary in Manheim, it would have been her third Boston.

When she first learned Boston was postponed, she was mad: The virus seemed so distant. Why cancel it.

Of course, the pandemic spread and Rissinger understood.

She cut back her formal training, which includes meeting her dad, Troy Rissinger, at 4 a.m. for weekday runs, but still kept running.

She was toying with the idea of running a surrogate Boston and decided to for certain after Jeff Kirchner, coach of the F and M Track Club that she trains with, issued a challenge to club members to run the marathon distance or half in honor of Boston.

So, on Monday morning, she ran a loop around Lititz and on the Warwick-to-Ephrata rail trail. A couple friends joined for the first five or so miles, then Rissinger was solo.

“In the beginning, I definitely thought it was awesome. I felt good. Then about 17 miles, I started to question why …” she said. “Oh my gosh! How do I still have nine miles?”

She saw just a handful of other people on the rail trail, many in masks. “It’s such a weird situation,” she said of the coronavirus. “You can’t go anywhere without thinking about it.”

Her fiancé, A.J. Crossen, made a water stop for her and so did her mother, Robyn Rissinger. Her mother also made her a medal: First Place, Lititz Marathon.

And after her race? Rissinger went home and did some online classwork.

Peter Weida, 27, of Lancaster, also ran a replacement Boston – and then some.

“I train so often and Boston is definitely one of my favorite races,” he said. It would have been his second Boston “It’s a huge privilege to be able to run it.”

After Boston was cancelled, Weida, who is a full-time student at Harrisburg Area Community College, began thinking what he could do as fitting challenge to his training.

He mapped out a run from the northern to southern end of the county. He plotted out a course connecting Texter Mountain Preserve to Susquehannock State Park.

He did the run on Saturday, April, 18. A friend drove him north and he ran the first leg, 27 miles to the city in 3:05, taking in water and oranges he stashed along the course. His mother drove him to Susquehannock and he ran he ran 19 miles back, fighting winds in the southern end, in 2:24.

That’s 46 miles in 5 hours and 24 minutes.

“It was definitely a learning experience,” he said.

Lyle Stauffer, 39, of Ephrata, was hoping to run a personal best at Boston. Stauffer scaled back is hard training and just decided to focus on covering the marathon distance.

“I tried to give it a respectable effort,” he said.

He ran 2:58.

At first when he heard of the coronavirus and the possibility it could affect lives here, he was dismissive.

“First I thought well, that’s China’s problem and it’s going to stay China’s problem,” he said.

When the race was cancelled, he said he at first felt robbed.

“But at the same time, it’s affected everyone. It’s affected my kids,” he said. His son, Caleb, is 6, and his daughter Aubrey is 10. And Stauffer, who works at his father’s window business, isn’t working.

“The running helps in keeping things normal because as everyone knows, nothing is normal,” he said.